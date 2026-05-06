No One is Safe: The Brewing Training Camp Battle in the Chargers' Edge Rusher Room

The Los Angeles Chargers have a very good problem to have heading into training camp. Los Angeles selected edge rusher Akheem Mesidor out of the University of Miami in the first round of the 2026 NFL draft. Mesidor will join a room with future Hall of Fame edge rusher Khalil Mack and rising star Tuli Tuipulotu.

The Chargers, in the Jim Harbaugh era, entered the season with four edge rushers in 2024 and five in 2025. Currently the Chargers have at least five edge rushers with a potential for a sixth to push for a roster spot. The edge rusher room currently consists of Mack, Tuipulotu, Mesidor, Bud Dupree, 2025 4th round pick Kyle Kennard, 2025 undrafted free agent Garmon Randolph and two additional 2026 undrafted free agents.

Needless to say, the Chargers edge rusher room better buckle their chin straps and embrace coach Harbaugh's "competitors welcome" mantra. The top three edge rushers are clearly Mack, Tuipulotu, and Mesidor, but with the rest of the roster also facing deep rooms and tough decisions at the end of camp, anyone else likely isn't safe.

Four or five: How many will the Chargers keep?

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Veteran edge rusher Bud Dupree was paid a roster bonus earlier this offseason, and simply using "follow the money" logic, it would be fair to assume that Dupree's roster spot would be secure. However, that was before the Chargers drafted Mesidor essentially relegating Dupree to edge number four. This is where competition may come into play.

The Chargers have relied heavily on Tuli Tuipulotu as a contributor on special teams since he entered the NFL. Tuipulotu is now due a contract extension heading into the final year of his rookie deal and edge rushers do not come cheap. It would be irresponsible for the Chargers to maintain Tuipulotu's snaps on special teams after signing a high-dollar extension. Who in the edge room will take over as the main edge rusher on special teams?

If the Chargers keep only four edge rushers on the roster, the fourth edge will undoubtedly need to be a special teams contributor with Mesidor possibly getting some snaps as a rookie as well. A four edge rusher room also means that either Dupree or 2025 draft pick Kyle Kennard does not make the roster.

If the Chargers keep five edge rushers, the scenario remains the same: at least the fourth or fifth edge in the room will have to be a special teams contributor, leaving the same competition in place but with a possible addition. The Chargers agreed to terms with undrafted free agent edge rusher Nadame Tucker. Tucker was the star defender at Western Michigan under Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary and was second in the nation in sack production in 2025.

Tucker had draftable grades from every major media outlet and analyst and slipped in part, due to his measurables and late lone season of production at Western Michigan. The reunion between Tucker and O'Leary is equivalent to the Chargers adding another edge rusher through the draft. Tucker did play special teams at Western Michigan as well.

Potentially, Dupree, Kennard and Tucker may be competing for two spots, or at worst only one. Dupree has been a solid run defender for the Chargers but has limited pass rush juice left. Kennard was a healthy scratch most of 2025 but will have a chance to make a sophomore leap in 2026. Tucker is known to Chargers defensive coordinator but has not proven himself yet in the NFL. The battle for those spots will be entertaining throughout training camp.