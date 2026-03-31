Chargers' First Signing of Free Agency Named Amongst Best Under-The-Radar Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers once again headed into an offseason needing to protect Justin Herbert. Last year, their 'big' free agent signing was Mekhi Becton, who was fresh off of a Super Bowl win with the Philadelphia Eagles. Becton was seen to have a career resurgence, as he was a staple at right guard along the Eagles' offensive line.

That clearly didn't pan out, as Becton was recently cut after a lackluster lone season with the Bolts. That, combined with the retirement of Bradley Bozeman, made the Chargers' work a little easier for them. They were thought to have been in on big-ticket free agent Tyler Linderbaum, but the Chargers pivoted early to not even be in that bidding war.

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They landed Tyler Biadasz on a three-year, $30 million deal. Biadasz, formerly of the Washington Commanders and Dallas Cowboys, will now snap the ball to Herbert every Sunday. Instead of paying Linderbaum $27 million per year like the rival Las Vegas Raiders did, the Chargers opted to land a solid option at a fraction of the price.

It just so happens that the Chargers landing Biadasz was among the best under-the-radar signings of the offseason so far.

Tyler Biadasz to Chargers named among most underrated signings

Biadasz allowed just three sacks on 954 offensive snaps, along with zero quarterback hits and 21 pressures. He's also remained extremely healthy, appearing in at least 15 games every year since 2021.

Super Bowl champion Coby Bryant joining the Bears and RB Rico Dowdle headed to Pittsburgh highlight @edubnfl22's under the radar signings so far in free agency ✍️



Read more: https://t.co/FoS1OLGeE4 pic.twitter.com/8bRmCePkbW — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 27, 2026

Biadasz was the only offensive lineman listed by Eric Williams, so that certainly says something.

The Chargers still have work to do, though, if they want to seriously protect Herbert. As it stands right now, this is their starting 5:

LT: Rashawn Slater

LG: Trevor Penning

C: Tyler Biadasz

RG: Cole Strange

RT: Joe Alt

The group could certainly be worse. Retaining Slater and Alt from injury will be huge for the Chargers in 2026, meaning the edges will at least be taken care of. Still, the interior needs some work. Biadasz will certainly be able to hold his own, but the two guard spots need some kind of upgrade.

Strange was brought over due to his connection with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, but shouldn't be viewed as a realistic starting option. With the draft just a few weeks away, they could find a massive upgrade in the first round, with someone such as Olaivavega Ioane out of Penn State.

Truth be told, the Biadasz signing is certainly one of their best. The work still isn't done, however.