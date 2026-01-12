Patriots vs. Chargers Takeaways: Drake Maye, Defensive Takeover

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots may have taken some extra time to warm-up in the damp, chilly conditions at Gillette Stadium as they hosted their first home playoff game since January 2020.

Yet, the Pats demonstrated just enough fire to earn a 16-3 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers in the Wild Card round of the 2025 NFL playoffs. With the win, the Patriots have advanced to the Division Round of the playoffs, where they will host either the Houston Texans or Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 18.

In his first career playoff game, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye completed 17-of-29 passes for 268 yards with one touchdown pass. while running for a team-high 66 yards. Despite throwing an interception and losing a fumble, the Patriots' defense kept the Chargers from capitalizing on their turnovers.

Maye’s counterpart, Chargers’ quarterback Justin Herbert, finished 19-of-31 for 159 yards and was also his team's leading rusher with 57 yards. New England held the Chargers to 207 yards of offense and sacked Herbert six times — one of which resulted in a lost fumble, which set up the Patriots' only touchdown.

While much excitement has been infused into Patriots Nation with the win, here is a look at six key takeaways from an action-packed Wild Card round matchup in Foxborough.

Drake Maye Can Change the Game with His Legs

With Maye frequently finding himself under pressure from a potent Bolts’ pass rush, he found that the best way to neutralize the Chargers’ aggression was to call his own number. The Pats third overall pick in the 2024 NFL ran for 66 yards on 10 carries — highlighted by a 37-yard rush against the Bolts’ two-man zone. In fact, the UNC product led the Patriots in rushing against the Chargers in this game.

While the newly-minted second-team All-Pro has excelled in leading the Patriots' passing attack this season, he has also been quite effective as a runner. When the play breaks down, he possesses both the agility and instinct to turn off-script options into big gains — as evidenced by his finishing the regular season with 450 rushing yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

Concern for Christian Gonzalez

Cornerback Christian Gonzalez left the game after suffering a head injury in the fourth quarter. The injury occurred with 14:20 left in the fourth quarter. As Gonzalez covered Bolts’ receiver Quentin Johnson, he attempted to knock the ball away and appeared to absorb a hit to the head as he dove to the ground. Though he remained in the game for an additional snap, the spotter took Gonzalez to the blue medical tent on the sidelines. After a brief stay in the tent, he headed back into the back area of Gillette Stadium for further evaluation. He was eventually ruled out.

Gonzalez’s potential loss for any period of time could be devastating for New England’s defense. The Pro Bowl corner started all 14 games in which he appeared, recording 69 total tackles, 10 passes defensed, and consistently matching up against opponents' top receiving threats. His production has been a key factor in New England fielding one of the top defenses in the NFL, ranking among the league leaders in passing efficiency allowed.

Dec 15, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Ebb and Flow of Carlton Davis

While Pats’ cornerback Carlton Davis had a few standout moments during this wild card round matchup, there are still issues with penalties, which continue to cause additional stress for the veteran defender. To his credit, Davis predicted earlier this week that the Chargers would attempt to test him in the deep passing game. The 29-year-old was whistled for a defensive pass interference penalty in the second-half while in one-on-one coverage. Davis had four DPI calls this season.

At 6-foot-1, 206 pounds, he cuts an imposing presence along the perimeter. The Auburn product is known for his exceptional athleticism, which has been a solid complement to top cornerback Christian Gonzalez. While Gonzalez has certainly earned the job as New England’s lockdown corner, Davis has carved his own niche with the team by winning his share of contested catch battles against opposing receivers. Should Gonzalez be sidelined for any length of time, the Pats will need Davis to step up into a leadership role, devoid of the penchant for drawing penalty flags.

Rhamondre Stevenson Re-Emerges as an Offensive Force

With the colder temperatures returning to the region, the importance of a strong and deep rushing attack will be vital for the continued success of Maye and the offense — especially when hosting their Divisional Round playoff matchup at Gillette Stadium next week. As such, Stevenson is picking the right time to peak. The Pats’ veteran ran for 53 yards on 10 carries while also catching three passes for 75 yards — enough to earn him the distinction of being the Pats' leading pass catcher against the Chargers. The reigning AFC Offensive Player of the Week finished the night with 128 total yards from scrimmage.

Having Stevenson healthy and capable of shouldering an extensive workload appears to be precisely what the metaphorical doctor ordered. Known for his penchant for establishing the run to facilitate play-action passes, Stevenson is well-equipped to be an effective offensive weapon as the Pats move deeper into their current playoff run.

Andy Borregales Was Automatic

Borregales, whom the Patriots selected at pick No. 182 in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has the skill set to become a fan favorite in short order. With the offense struggling to convert in meaningful scoring situations, the Pats’ rookie was the steady presence New England needed to add points to the board. Borregales converted on kicks from 23, 35 and 39 yards for a total of nine points. In short, he was exactly what the Patriots needed until their offense was able to put six points on the board in the fourth quarter.

After narrowly winning a fierce training camp battle with veteran John Parker Romo, Borregales drew the ire of his critics by missing a Week 1 field goal attempt against the Las Vegas Raiders, as well as a pair of extra point attempts in Week 2 versus the Miami Dolphins. Still, Borregales stayed the course. As a result, he has since delivered on several key kicks, including a game-winning 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining to give the Pats a Week 5 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Borregales finished the season having made 27 of 32 attempts (84.4%), including 4-of-4 from 50+ yards.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots place kicker Andy Borregales (36) kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Play of the Game: The Former Bolt Rises

Neither the Patriots nor the Chargers were able to reach the end zone until the clock hit 9:45 in the fourth quarter. Fortunately for Patriots Nation, it would be the home team which would earn the game’s only touchdown.

Patriots tight end Hunter Henry, the Bolts’ second-round (35 overall) pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, was able to find end zone success against his former team by hauling in a well-placed 28-yard pass from Maye on 1st-and-10 from the Chargers’ 28-yard line.

Not only was it New England’s first scoring strike of the postseason, but it was also a special one for both Maye and Henry. The touchdown marked the first playoff touchdown for either player in their respective careers

