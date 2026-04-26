Drafting Akheem Mesidor Completely Reshapes the Chargers at EDGE

The Los Angeles Chargers went into the 2026 NFL Draft with the goal in mind to make a deep playoff push. They came away with eight players, up from their original five selections thanks to trading back twice and acquiring more picks.

Their first pick of their draft class came at No.22 overall, when the Bolts added former Miami pass rusher Akheem Mesidor. Mesidor was a part of a disruptive Hurricane front where he shared the spotlight with Rueben Bain Jr, who went No.15 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Mesidor, 25, was one of the oldest prospects in this class, with the hopes that he'll be a plug-and-play contributor from the jump.

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What does this mean in the grand scheme of things? The Chargers lost Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders in free agency after acquiring him near last year's trade deadline. While it left a scar, they were still left with 2025 sack leader Tuli Tuipulotu (13) and re-signed veteran Khalil Mack to another one-year deal.

Mesidor represents the future, but it's interesting to look at what this could mean a year from now.

Akheem Mesidor selection for Chargers signals a potential new era

Akheem Mesidor | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While Tuipulotu and Mack are set to be the main pass rushers to start, it's noteworthy to mention that both aren't signed past 2026. Mack, as previously mentioned above, signed another one-year deal with the Chargers worth $18 million.

As for Tuipulotu, the former 2023 second-round pick has proven to be a hit thus far. He's only gotten better with each passing year, which makes it odd that the Chargers haven't extended him just yet. Spotrac has Tuipulotu's market value set at $18.7 million per year, with a projected contract worth $74.6 million over four years. Keeping homegrown talent is important, but seeing how Joe Hortiz has operated as general manager, nothing is a given when it comes to handing out large contracts.

If they actually let Tuipulotu walk, along with Mack potentially retiring or signing elsewhere, the Chargers would be left with Mesidor as their main centerpiece at pass rusher heading into 2027. Of course, this is an entire year away and is very unpredictable, but it's a move the Chargers made in hopes that Mesidor won't be the lone wolf soon.

Assuming they re-sign or extend Tuipulotu, Mesidor can certainly be viewed as a Mack replacement. There's no one better for him to learn under currently. New defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary should find ways to have all 3 on the field at the same time as well on certain occasions, especially on third-down passing situations.

It'll be interesting to watch Mesidor's usage early on with the Chargers.