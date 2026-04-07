Chargers, Browns Projected Trade Shakes up NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers trading around on draft day almost feels inevitable.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz loves to wheel and deal during the process. Obviously, the biggest example that comes to mind is that ripoff of the New England Patriots a few years back when he went up and got Ladd McConkey, then used the other parts of the trade to get quality starters in the secondary.

Looking ahead to this year’s draft, Hortiz and the Chargers sit in an interesting spot at No. 22. That’s a prime position to get a nice value on a trade out as quarterback-needy teams get desperate. But it also puts them in position to make a jump up the board, if so desired.

In a new mock draft that features a handful of trades, the Chargers are one of the teams wheeling and dealing and fall down the order a bit.

Chargers, Browns strike mock draft trade

Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some trades are small, at least at first glance.

That’s the deal in a new mock draft from USA Today’s Tyler Dragon, where the Chargers trade out of No. 22 with the Cleveland Browns, dropping two spots in the order.

At No. 24, the Chargers go with a familiar name, grabbing Clemson edge rusher T.J. Parker:

“Clemson players go back-to-back. The Chargers lost Odafe Oweh, who thrived as their third edge rusher, in free agency. Los Angeles needs to find a long-term replacement for Khalil Mack. The Chargers traded a couple picks down and got a player who fills an area of need. Parker is a powerful edge rusher and stout run defender with impressive size.”

This is a pretty big deal for the Chargers. They get a guy who is likely No. 1 on their board while adding more selections in a draft class where they enter with just five picks. The more, the better.

Parker is a big deal, too. He can learn from Khalil Mack for at least one year alongside the likes of other developmental names like Kyle Kennard. Then, he can possibly form a one-two punch with Tuli Tuipulotu for the long-term.

So while this might look small on paper, the long-term effect could be profound, sort of like that mentioned McConkey deal.

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