Los Angeles Chargers 90-Man Roster Spotlights: Omarion Hampton

Born in Forest City, North Carolina, Omarion Hampton quickly became a highly touted running back prospect in high school, garnering attention from large schools as a four-star recruit. He committed to the local team, the North Carolina Tarheels, where he played with the likes of Drake Maye and Josh Downs.

During his time with the program, Hampton was an elite weapon for the offense, essentially becoming the entire team's offense once superstar QB Drake Maye left for the NFL. Hampton was well regarded; he eventually became one of the rare running backs drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft in the modern era of the league.

Chargers RB Omarion Hampton, Roster Info, Background

Omarion Hampton | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the 22nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Chargers, in traditional Jim Harbaugh fashion, selected the elite running back to bolster their running game and give QB Justin Herbert another weapon to help alleviate some of the stress that has been placed upon the star QB.

In 2025, Hampton dealt with an ankle injury, missing eight games and practically missing the Bolts' playoff game against the New England Patriots. Before the injury, it took Hampton a few games to really get going, with some basic rookie mistakes disallowing him to immediately break out.

In the Bolts' upset loss to the New York Giants, the one positive was that Hampton proved to everyone in the building that he was the exact player they were hoping for. He rattled off 128 yards and 1 touchdown on only 12 carries.

This breakout was short-lived as the injury occurred early in the following week. Upon returning, it seemed to take a while for Hampton to return to full form, with a few weeks before seeing another great performance, which ensued during the Chargers game against the Dallas Cowboys, where he had 85 yards on 16 carries for 5.3 yards per carry and a touchdown.

It is hard to call the 2025 season a full success, but Hampton showed enough flashes for it not to be a total failure. Fans should be excited for his 2026 season outlook.

2025 Season Stats

9 Games

124 Carries

545 Yards

4.4 Yards per Carry

4 Touchdowns

32 Catches

192 Yards

1 Receiving Touchdown

1 Fumble

Measurables

Contract Status

"Omarion Hampton signed a 4 year, $17,774,464 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $9,566,884 signing bonus, $17,774,464 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $4,443,616. In 2026, Hampton will earn a base salary of $1,005,000 and a roster bonus of $642,930, while carrying a cap hit of $4,039,651 and a dead cap value of $14,542,743." - Spotrac

Omarion Hampton's 2026 Season Outlook

The up-and-down nature of the 2025 season has not given any fans real pause for Hampton's future, as the flashes were there and the injuries he suffered were seemingly flukes. Even with a tough schedule, 2026 is expected to be a massive year for Hampton, due to the arrival of offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel and his expected health in 2026. If you are a fantasy football fanatic, taking Hampton would be a very good bet.

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