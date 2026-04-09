Chargers Land 11.5-Sack Defensive Player of the Year In New Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers have been hyper-focused on improving their offense. Rightfully so, after a disappointing season overall in 2025, they need to find their identity with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel calling the shots.

How about the defensive side of the ball? While most of the talent is returning, new coordinator Chris O'Leary will need as much help as he can get in his first year calling plays. The biggest loss of the offseason was Odafe Oweh, whom they acquired in October. Oweh departed for a massive $100 million deal with the Washington Commanders.

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The Chargers are still in good shape when it comes to their pass rush. Tuli Tuipulotu has blossomed into an underrated star, as he had 13 sacks last season. Khalil Mack is also back for a fifth season, re-signing on another one year deal worth $18 million. Due to his age, the Chargers still have to think about life after Mack. That was the plan when they traded for Oweh, but obviously that changed this offseason.

Now the Chargers have the opportunity to lock up a rising pass rusher for the next 4 years in the draft. At No.22 overall, Garrett Podell of CBS Sports had the Bolts selecting a DPOTY winner.

Chargers grab DPOTY pass rusher in new mock draft

Cashius Howell | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Podell had the Chargers grab Cashius Howell out of Texas A&M.

"Cashius Howell, the 2025 SEC Defensive Player of the Year, racked up 11.5 sacks for the Aggies, the most by a Texas A&M player since Myles Garrett had 12.5 in 2015. He will be in a great spot to learn from Khalil Mack while simultaneously helping preserve Mack's snap count for a postseason push."

Howell spent 3 seasons at Bowling Green before playing the last 2 at A&M. In 2025, he had 11.5 sacks and 14 tackles for a loss. The year prior, 4 sacks and 8.5 tackles for a loss. Howell led the conference with 9.5 sacks in 2023.

This would be a great pick by the Chargers.