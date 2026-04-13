Chargers Stumble Into ‘Not The Most Natural Fit’ Mock Pick in Disaster Scenario

When it comes to NFL mock drafts, it’s really hard to get it wrong for the Los Angeles Chargers.

After all, the Chargers went soft on the offensive line for the second offseason in a row, which is a pretty perplexing thing to do given how publicly Justin Herbert has suffered over the last few years.

Some mock drafts just whiff the Chargers’ pick, though. Whether it’s poor need focus or taking a prospect who might not be able to help right away, there are landmines all over the board when it comes time to mock what the Chargers might do.

A new mock draft from the national perspective doesn’t avoid a similar mistake that would cost the Chargers in the short-term, if not set them back for years.

Chargers make a shocking mistake in new mock draft

Caleb Lomu | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

The Chargers need immediate help at guard in front of Herbert. Cole Strange looks like the starter at one spot because of the way he fits Mike McDaniel’s preferred traits for his blocking scheme. Whether he turns out to be a plus-starter is a different discussion.

But the Chargers ignored the other guard spot while adding new starting center Tyler Biadasz. That means Round 1 of the draft might be their last chance to find an instant starter at the other guard spot.

A new mock draft from CBS Sports’ Jordan Dajani, though, has the Chargers taking Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, noting that he’s "not the most natural fit” at No. 22: “Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are coming off season-ending injuries, but I also wonder if Lomu could kick inside to guard. Either way, the Chargers need to upgrade Justin Herbert's protection.”

In a perfect world, the Chargers aren’t going to walk to the podium and take a guy who isn’t an ideal fit. And they’re probably (or shouldn’t) take a tackle and just hope that he can kick inside to guard and play well.

It’s just one grading metric, but Lomu is Pro Football Focus’ 38th overall player, too, so one could argue he’s a reach at No. 22.

The Chargers just don’t need help at tackle, either. Trey Pipkins is one of the more capable swing backups in the NFL behind Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt. If they want developmental depth there after last year’s injury disaster, it figures to happen later in the draft.

In fact, this mock draft board feels like the perfect trade-down scenario for the Chargers. If it’s Lomu or Blake Miller as the top linemen, the better choice is to trade down and add more picks to their current five rather than take a tackle who might be able to play the position they actually need.

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