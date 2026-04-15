NFL Mock Draft Sees Chargers Land 86.1-Graded Player, Giving Justin Herbert a Steal

The top priority for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason has been to protect Justin Herbert. Everyone knows the disastrous 2025 season that occurred along the Chargers' offensive line. Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater both suffered season-ending injuries, causing a trickle down effect to basically every position along the line.

Herbert ran for his life more often than not, causing the offense to stall. The good news is that both Alt and Slater are set to return this season. There's still work that needs to be done along the interior, specifically at guard. The Chargers were able to sign Tyler Biadasz to be their new center, but haven't added any prominent upgrades at guard.

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With the NFL Draft set to kick off next week, the Chargers basically have to select an offensive lineman at some point with one of their 5 picks. Post-draft signings can happen as well, but they can't leave the draft without a new protector. That doesn't necessarily mean they need to select one in the first round, but Bradley Locker of PFF believes the Chargers should in his new mock draft.

Chargers add Alabama OL in new mock draft

Kadyn Proctor | Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Locker had the Chargers select Alabama tackle Kadyn Proctor at No.22 overall. Obviously, the Chargers already have 2 bookend tackles coming back from injury. Proctor actually projects as a guard at the next level.

"Proctor could potentially stick on the perimeter, but his issues against power and moments getting locked out would be mitigated at guard, which would be perfect for Los Angeles" Locker wrote. "Regardless, Proctor’s 86.1 overall PFF grade should cement him as a bona fide first-rounder, with the potential to be taken much higher than this."

It's interesting that in this scenario Proctor falls all the way to the backend of the first round.

In 878 offensive snaps for the Crimson Tide last season, Proctor allowed 19 pressures, 4 hits and 2 sacks. Not the greatest stats for a potential first round pick, but teams are banking on the athleticism alone. Plus, there's traits Proctor exudes that should translate well to the NFL.

Being a rookie tackle is one of the hardest transitions a player can make from college to the pros. Luckily for Proctor, that pressure will be immediately taken off of him in this scenario. Kicking him inside would be the best-case scenario.