Pete Prisco Throws Chargers a Surprise in Latest NFL Mock Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers approach the NFL draft with some really obvious needs.

Tops on the list, as seems to be the case every year, is the offensive line for Justin Herbert. They scored a massive upgrade at center with Bradley Bozeman retiring and the signing of Tyler Biadasz.

But the guard spots leave something to be desired. Cole Strange could be a plus starter next year in Mike McDaniel’s scheme, but it’s fair to view it as risky. The other guard spot is a big question mark.

Speaking of question marks, outsiders haven't really seen what McDaniel wants to do with the wideout room, either. There’s debate around whether they want to keep Quentin Johnston.

All three levels of the defense could use some help as Chris O’Leary steps in as coordinator, too.

Add all this up, though, and a recent mock draft from a well-known NFL analyst still gets a raise of the eyebrow.

NFL mock draft has Chargers taking Florida DL Caleb Banks

Caleb Banks | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Chargers could use some more pass-rushing juice on defense, but the pre-draft attention usually goes to edge rushers who might be able to one day step in for Khalil Mack when he calls it a career.

CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco goes a different direction, instead getting them a disruptor in the middle with Florida’s Caleb Banks: “Adding him to Jamaree Caldwell would give them a nice, young inside duo. Banks just has to stay on the field since injuries have slowed his career.”

The Chargers made sure not to let history repeat itself by re-signing Teair Tart this offseason. Letting Poona Ford get away the year prior still stings a bit.

Banks wound be a fun add to the rotation. Here’s NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein on his skillset:

“Big-framed, long-limbed interior defender whose play needs more polish to consistently match his traits. Banks has a quick first step. He can stun/control single blocks when his hand strikes are timely and accurate, but he needs faster disengagement to increase his tackle count. His high center of gravity allows double teams to generate displacement, so a move to odd-front end could be in his best interest as a run defender. Like a grappler without submission knowledge, Banks is still learning to unlock his physical advantages so he can turn them into sacks. His traits and flashes at the Senior Bowl make him an enticing prospect, but injury concerns are a potential stumbling block for him.”

Honestly, the biggest concern with this pick would be how the Chargers can still address the guard spots on the offensive line. They only have five picks in this year’s class, so using one on Banks feels like a risk.

In this mock, Olaivavega Ioane is already off the board, which presents some problems. Maybe they could trade up from the second round, depending on how the rest of the board played out.

Either way, the Chargers do feel like a team about to address the trenches, one way or another.

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