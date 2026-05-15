Predicting Every Chargers Game Score Even Though it's Way too Early

The NFL schedule has been released and the NFL gave the Los Angeles Chargers a mid-season gauntlet. The Chargers did get at least one critical matchup on their schedule wish list in facing the New England Patriots in prime time.

Is it completely ridiculous to try to predict every game score and final record for the 2026 season the day of the schedule release? Yes it is, but let's dive in and learn more about the Chargers slate of opponents.

Week 1: Sun. Sept. 13 vs. Arizona Cardinals 1:25 pm CBS

Prediction: 23-10 Chargers

Who will be throwing passes for the Cardinals in week one? Jacoby Brissett? Carson Beck? For the second year in a row, Chargers rookie Akheem Mesidor will face off against running back Jeremiyah Love. New coordinators on both sidelines may leave this Week 1 matchup a little sloppy but Justin Herbert and the Chargers will get close enough for kicker Cameron Dicker to put points on the board.

(Chargers 1-0)

Week 2: Sun. Sept. 20 vs. Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 pm CBS



Prediction: 27-17 Chargers

Veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins is the frontrunner to get the starting nod for the Raiders early in the season, if not for the entire season. The Raiders will have an entirely new coaching staff entering the rivalry and are coming off a strong off-season and will put up a fight.

(Chargers 2-0)

Week 3: Sun. Sept. 27 at Buffalo Bills 10:00 am FOX

Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Prediction: 31-30 Bills

The Chargers have a lot of cards stacked against them in this matchup. The early window kickoff does not help and Mike McDaniel has had a poor record over the past few seasons with the Dolphins against the Bills. Facing Josh Allen and the Bills will be a tough draw for new Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary.

The Chargers could pull off a close one with the semi-new coaching staff in Buffalo and a somewhat underwhelming offseason.

(Chargers 2-1)

Week 4: Sun. Oct. 4 at Seattle Seahawks 1:25 pm CBS



Prediction: 23-20 Chargers

This match-up could be a defensive bloodbath. The Chargers' expected high-powered offense will clash against Seattle's feared defense in front of a hostile Seattle crowd. The defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks will have a new and untested offensive coordinator to start the season. They will also be fielding a rookie running back in Jadarian Price as well as Zach Charbonnet if he is healthy enough to return from a serious knee injury.

(Chargers 3-1)

Week 5: Sun. Oct. 11 vs. Denver Broncos 1:05 pm CBS

Prediction: 20-17 Chargers

Bo Nix has yet to beat Justin Herbert head-to-head, and coming off an injury that will limit his off-season, a week five game will not be the game he starts. Broncos head coach Sean Payton is giving up play-calling this season, and the Broncos will have a rookie offensive coordinator. This match-up will be a brawl but the Chargers will be hosting the defending AFC West Champs. The Chargers offense should put up just enough points for the defense to hold on.

(Chargers 4-1)

Week 6: Sun. Oct. 18 at Kansas City Chiefs 1:25 pm CBS

Prediction: 24-16 Chargers

The Chiefs went and got significantly younger on defense but will that youth movement lead to a learning curve early in the season. Patrick Mahomes is coming off a devastating knee injury, and the Chiefs have operated like a team expecting to run the ball and play defense early in the season. Can defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary match up against Andy Reid, Eric Bieniemy and Patrick Mahomes? That may be the deciding factor.

(Chargers 5-1)

Week 7: Sun. Oct. 25 BYE — —

Here we go again, the Chargers are the darlings of the NFL heading into the bye week and the hype train is building. Can they sustain it through the carnage that awaits them coming out of the bye week?

Week 8: Sun. Nov. 1 at Los Angeles Rams 1:05 pm FOX

Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Prediction: 31-20 Rams

Sean McVay's offense versus Chris O'Leary's defense is a tall task for a younger defensive coordinator. The Rams, if healthy are still a force to reckon with and Matthew Stafford is coming off an MVP-winning season. The Chargers secondary and linebackers will have their hands full with the Rams' never-ending wave of tight ends.

(Chargers 5-2)

Week 9: Sun. Nov. 8 vs. Houston Texans 1:05 pm CBS

Prediction: 16-10 Texans

The Chargers have not matched up well against the Texans the past few seasons and Houston went and beefed up their defense and run game this offseason. Until the Chargers can shake this proverbial monkey off their back, the Texans have the upper hand.

(Chargers 5-3)

Week 10: Mon. Nov. 16 at Baltimore Ravens 5:15 pm ESPN

Prediction: 26-20 Chargers

Justin Herbert shines in primetime games, and this match-up between Jesse Minter's Ravens and his mentor Jim Harbaugh will be hard-fought and full of fireworks. Mike McDaniel has gone toe to toe with Minter's defenses, and Justin Herbert paired with a run game will be the deciding factor.

(Chargers 6-3)

Week 11: Sun. Nov. 22 vs. New York Jets 1:05 pm FOX

Prediction: 38-17 Chargers

At this point in the season, the Jets should be feisty but still in full-on, tank-for-a-quarterback mode. Mike McDaniel is very familiar with the Jets and the Chargers should handle New York's best punches.

(Chargers 7-3)

Week 12: Sun. Nov. 29 vs. New England Patriots 5:20 pm NBC

Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Prediction: 27-23 Chargers

The New England Patriots and Chargers have a history and a match-up on Sunday night football is a perfect chance for Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense to make a statement heading into December.

(Chargers 8-3)

Week 13: Sun. Dec. 6 at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 10:00 am CBS



Prediction: 31-24 Buccaneers

Nothing makes more perfect sense than following up a triumphant victory in primetime over a rival than for the Chargers to stumble on an East Coast early window. Tampa Bay has had the edge over the Chargers in recent seasons but with Mike Evans now in San Francisco and the coaching staff on thin ice, what will the Bucs look like at this point of the season?

(Chargers 8-4)

Week 14: Sun. Dec. 13 at Las Vegas Raiders 1:05 pm CBS

Prediction: 31-20 Chargers

This matchup could completely hinge on where the Raiders are in their season. If they are still feisty and Kirk Cousins is still the starter, the Raiders historically come to play in December. If the Raiders have falling back and have switched to rookie first overall pick Fernando Mendoza, the outcome may be entirely different. The Raiders should be significantly better than years past, but may be a year away from making their own push for the playoffs in December.

(Chargers 9-4)

Week 15: Thurs. Dec. 17 vs. San Francisco 49ers 5:15 pm PRIME VIDEO

Prediction: 24-20 Chargers

Whether the power station is causing it or not, the 49ers have not been able to stay healthy late into seasons. The Chargers are catching San Francisco at a time when health will be a huge factor. 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan always brings a team ready for a fight regardless of how many starters ar on injured reserve. Should be a tough battle on Thursday night football.

(Chargers 10-4)





Week 16: Sun. Dec. 27 at Miami Dolphins 10:00 am FOX

Prediction: 27-10 Chargers

The Chargers will get to spend Christmas at home with their families as they get a few extra days rest coming off of Thursday night football. Normally, this scenario, followed by an East Coast early window start, spells trouble for the Chargers. This year, the Dolphins should be actively trying to lose at all costs to secure the number one overall pick.

(Chargers 11-4)





Week 17: TBD vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Jean Carniel/Reuters via Imagn Images

Prediction: 23-19 Chargers

The Chargers swept the Chiefs last season and will look to do so again. This match-up may very well be for the division. The Broncos lived in one-score games in 2025, and statistically, their luck won't carry over if they are unable to create greater margins of victory. An AFC West finale in week 17 may be in the cards with the winner heading to a home playoff game and the loser heading to wildcard weekend as a visitor.

(Chargers 12-4)

Week 18: TBD at Denver Broncos

Prediction: 20-10 Broncos

If the schedule plays out this way and the Chargers outperform their projections, this Week 18 matchup in Denver may be another meaningless game as it was in 2025. Jim Harbaugh has already shown that he values health heading into the postseason. Trey Lance and the backups may face off against Bo Nix and the Broncos for the second straight year.

(Chargers 12-5)

Conclusion

The Chargers have high hopes for the 2026 season but must take down some tough teams if they are going to capture the division or even make the playoffs. A new offense and play caller in Mike McDaniel should help them overcome some of their struggles from the Greg Roman era.

Is this prediction wild and optimistic? Yes, but the idea is to analyze where the Chargers opponents are and make the case for possible outcomes. The Chargers are in for a battle this season and appear ready to take on the challenge.

Believe it ⚡️ https://t.co/QGuJ9UGqE4 — Derwin James Jr (@DerwinJames) May 15, 2026