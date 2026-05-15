Every Chargers Primetime Game: TV Schedule Plus Bonus Predictions

The third year of the Jim Harbaugh era with the Los Angeles Chargers will kick off in about five months. The entire NFL schedule was just released, with the Chargers' full slate of games set for the 2026 season.

It'll begin on September 13, when the Bolts will host the Arizona Cardinals for a 1:25pm PT kickoff. Interestingly enough, most of the Chargers' games will near that 1pm time slot, as the league only awarded them three primetime games for the upcoming season.

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The three primetime games they received also aren't until later in the season. The final two weeks of the season against the rival Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos are TBD, so those could become primetime games depending on how important they are.

With that being said, let's take a look at the 3 primetime matchups the Chargers have in 2026.

Week 10 at Baltimore Ravens (Monday Night Football) 5:20pm PT on ESPN

Justice Hill | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The league knows their matchups well, as this'll be a meeting between the Chargers and their former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter helped orchestrate a stellar defense during his time in LA, but is now the head coach in Baltimore. Both teams last met in 2024, with the Ravens pulling off a 30-24 victory.

We predict the Chargers go on the road and grab a win against their former defensive coordinator. Lamar Jackson vs Justin Herbert should be fun to watch.

Week 12 vs New England Patriots (Sunday Night Football) 5:20pm PT on NBC

Omarion Hampton | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This isn't surprising, as the Chargers will host the Patriots in a rematch of last year's Wild Card game. It was a pretty uneventful matchup, as the Patriots won 16-3 in a game that saw just one touchdown. New England would eventually go on to Super Bowl LX, where they'd lose to the Seattle Seahawks 29-13.

While coming off of a Super Bowl loss, the defending AFC Champions won't be easy to beat. That defense is still filled with tons of talent, with a defensive line that includes Christian Barmore and Milton Williams. That'll be a test for the Chargers' upgraded offensive line. Herbert was sacked 6 times in the Wild Card, so this'll be a true litmus test of how much they've improved.

This game is also later in the season, so no one will know how both teams will look by then (injuries, poor play). Our prediction is that the Chargers will fall to the Patriots in a close battle.

Week 15 vs San Francisco 49ers (Thursday Night Football) 5:15pm PT on PRIME VIDEO

Justin Herbert | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Chargers, they'll play host for two of their primetime games. They haven't played the 49ers since 2022, where they lost 22-16.

The big acquisition for the 49ers this offseason was Mike Evans, the future Hall of Fame wideout. That's just one piece of their electric offensive puzzle. Fortunately for the Bolts, Mike McDaniel, who was San Francisco's former offensive coordinator, will have intel on some of their players.

We think the Chargers come away with the win in this one.