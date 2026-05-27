Chargers Roster Spotlights: Gregory Desrosiers Jr., A Versatile Underdog to Watch

Not much is available on Gregory Desrosiers Jr.'s early upbringing, but playing high school football at Belmont Hill School in Lawrence, Massachusetts, Desrosiers Jr. was a key part of the program as an undersized wide receiver. Unfortunately, he did not get the recruiting hype that he deserved.

With offers from Navy, Bryant, Georgetown, Holy Cross, Howard, Lehigh, Maine, New Hampshire and Rhode Island, Desrosiers Jr. decided to walk on at Louisville instead.

His first two seasons in college were spent at the program, with no statistics being recorded. He transferred to Massachusetts a backup runner who showed promise in his second year as a Minuteman. With promise in the run and pass game, his real flashes showed in the return game, becoming an elite returner, leading the Independent conference both seasons while with the program in kick returns and kick return yards.

One last transfer for Desrosiers Jr. occurred, going to Memphis. During his seasons in 2024 and 2025, he had an elite yards per carry metric, 7.4 yards and 5.7 in each season, respectively. This occurred on 31 carries in 2024 and 99 carries in 2025.

Even with elite yards per carry metrics, this was not enough to get Desrosiers Jr. drafted in the 2025 NFL Draft. He found himself with the Chargers as a 2026 undrafted free agent pickup.

Chargers Gregory Desrosiers Jr., RB Memphis

Now on the Chargers, the well-traveled runner will be in Los Angeles hoping to showcase to the coaching staff his versatile skills, as he once was a high school wide receiver, once was an elite return man, with his final college seasons showing that he was once an explosive runner in the American conference.

2025 Season Stats (College Season)

99 Carries

563 Yards

5.7 Yards per Carry

7 Touchdowns

32 Catches

228 Receiving Yards

1 Receiving Touchdown

Measurables

No available Mockdraftable chart or RAS post. ESPN lists Desrosiers Jr. as a 5'11 200lb RB.

Contract Status

"Gregory Desrosiers signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Desrosiers will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $10,000." - Spotrac

Gregory Desrosiers Jr.'s 2026 Season Outlook

The outlook for Desrosiers Jr. to make the final 53-man roster is very unlikely, as there are multiple runners ahead of him on the depth chart. Amar Johnson and Jaret Patterson have more NFL experience, but if the coaching staff takes a liking to Desrosiers Jr.'s versatility during the offseason and preseason, he could make room for himself on the Bolts practice squad for the 2026 NFL season.

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