Los Angeles Chargers 90-Man Roster Spotlights: Jaret Patterson

Jaret Patterson, born in Glenn Dale, Maryland, in 1998, attended St. Vincent Pallotti High School, where he became a two-star recruit, eventually committing to the Buffalo Bulls football program. This is the same school where Chargers legend Khalil Mack attended.

During his time with the Bulls, Patterson was an elite contributor, earning over 1000 yards in all three seasons with the program. In 2019, Patterson rushed for 1799 yards and 19 touchdowns in 13 games. In 2020, during the COVID season, he rushed for 1072 yards and 19 touchdowns in only six (!) games.

This obvious rushing success allowed Patterson to lead the MAC in nearly all major rushing categories in both 2019 and 2020. Even as the MAC's best runner, Patterson still went undrafted, mainly due to his poor size and athletic testing.

This did not stop Patterson from having a successful NFL career, as he found himself on the Washington Commanders in 2021, rushing for what is still his career high: 266 yards on 68 attempts. He followed this season up as a fringe practice squad player in 2022, eventually not making an active roster at all in 2023.

During that 2023 season, he found himself in his first stint with the Bolts, eventually coming right back a few short months later after the Commanders released him for the last time. Since then, he was the Chargers' main practice squad runner in all of 2024, behind the likes of JK Dobbins, Gus Edwards and Kimani Vidal.

Finally, after a very strong preseason in 2025, Patterson finally found himself back on an active roster, even if it was not for the full NFL season. In six games, Patterson was relied upon, becoming a surprisingly solid depth option for the Bolts, showing exactly why they kept him on the practice squad for as long as they have.

Chargers RB Jaret Patterson Roster Info, Background

2025 for Patterson saw him have 13 transactions in Los Angeles, with the Bolts giving him what I would deem the "Tony Jefferson" treatment. A veteran on the practice squad who will somewhat happily accept being promoted on and off the active roster for multiple different games, dependent on the health and situation of where the roster is currently at during that specific week.

Even with this constant uncertainty, if he is playing on a given week, Patterson was quite solid when called upon. His 2025 season is undoubtedly the second-best year of his career, showing why you should never give up, playing his first meaningful snaps since 2022.

2025 Season Stats

6 Games

41 Carries

159 Yards

3.9 Yards per Carry

1 Touchdown

3 Catches

8 Yards

Measurables

Contract Status

"Jaret Patterson signed a 1 year, $1,145,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including an average annual salary of $1,145,000. In 2026, Patterson will earn a base salary of $1,145,000, while carrying a cap hit of $1,145,000." - Spotrac

Jaret Patterson's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, it seems like an uphill battle for Patterson to make the roster, as Mike McDaniel is much further away than a scheme fit for the 5'6 bruising runner who does not possess the speed that McDaniel usually covets.

However, as seen in all of Patterson's Chargers stint, he is seemingly willing to be called upon when needed, depending on the health of the backs infront of him. If unfortunate injuries begin to pile up, why not call up the former Buffalo Bull?

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