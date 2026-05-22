Chargers Undrafted Free Agent Spotlight: Memphis RB Greg Desrosiers Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers did not draft a running back in the 2026 draft but they did sign free agent Keaton Mitchell. The Chargers running back room was pushed to its limit in 2025 after injuries to every original running back on the 53-man roster.

Entering the 2026 offseason, the Chargers' running back room is a strength with depth through the practice squad. The Chargers are bringing in a new style of offense under offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel but every running back on the roster can perform well in a wide-zone offense.

The Chargers did not draft a running back but they brought in an undrafted free agent running back as one of their 18 UDFA signings. Los Angeles signed running back Gregory Desrosiers Jr., who was teammates with fourth-round pick Travis Burke at Memphis. Desrosiers has an uphill battle to stick around with Omarion Hampton, Kimani Vidal, Keaton Mitchell, Jaret Patterson, and Amar Johnson all on the 90-man roster as well. Let's explore Desrosiers chances and where he could fit into the Chargers future.

Who is Greg Desrosiers Jr?

The Chargers have added sixth-year senior Greg Desrosiers Jr out of Memphis as an undrafted free agent. He is a well-built running back measuring in at 5'10 1/4" and 202lbs. He is a smart and patient back who is a one-cut runner with very good tackle-breaking skills. He was also used a surprisingly high amount as a receiver out of the backfield in 2025, finishing with 33 receptions and 232 yards and a touchdown.

Desrosiers has a very good missed tackles forced rate of 0.303 in 2025. He was tough to bring down on first contact and was often hit behind the line of scrimmage resulting in him being forced to create his own yards.

Chargers UDFA running back Greg Desrosiers Jr had a really solid 2025 in terms of missed tackles forced per attempt at just over 0.30.

He got hit A LOT in the backfield and had to make his own yards.

Exhibit A⬇️ pic.twitter.com/7HR0VQ5AnK — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) May 22, 2026

How he could fit

Under Mike McDaniel, the Chargers are expected to utilize more zone and wide zone running concepts. Desrosiers ran 86 percent of his rushing attempts in 2025 in zone concepts. He is patient and hits open holes with authority. Additionally, he is disciplined and does not recklessly bounce runs outside and will take the five or six-yard gain if it's there.

One thing that stood out about Chargers UDFA Greg Desrosiers Jr was his patience and decisiveness. Watch him cut and hit the hole against Navy for an explosive run into the redzone. pic.twitter.com/U8eneYUPOi — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) May 22, 2026

How he could stick around

The Chargers running back room is deep. Making the 53-man roster would take a wild turn of events for Desrosiers. However, he could battle in camp and the pre-season to snag a practice squad slot.

Desrosiers was also a kick returner at UMass and Memphis. The Chargers have kept backup returners on the practice squad in the past. If he can show his skills as a returner and as a back, the versatility and scheme fit could help the former Memphis Tiger find a home in the NFL.