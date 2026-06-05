Chargers Roster Spotlights: Terry Webb, A Possible Poona Ford Clone?

Terry Webb, the defensive lineman from Galveston Texas, played his high school ball locally at Galveston Ball High School, where he also played basketball and track and field (shot put and discus). According to 247Sports, Webb was not recruited highly, being a zero-star recruit out of high school, even with accolades of being a first team all district offensive lineman and a second team all district defensive lineman.

This allowed Webb to commit to a Junior College in Kilgore Texas, Kilgore College. He played two seasons with the program, eventually transferring to Texas State, continue his progression in the same state he started his journey at.

At Texas State, Webb played two seasons, eventually transferring one last time to the SMU Mustangs, where he played his final collegiate season, with NFL hopes in sight. A scouting report from BigBoardLab mentions Webb as someone who is ascending, strong at the point of attack and is consistently durable and available when called upon. The negatives seem to be that Webb lacks prototypical size and attention from major national scouts.

Chargers Terry Webb DT, SMU

Terry Webb's impressive final campaign allowed Webb to earn All-ACC Honorable Mention, as well as attention to be picked up by the Chargers in the undrafted free agency process. The 6'1 315lb defensive tackle has a body size reminiscent to the one-year Chargers wonder, Poona Ford.

2025 Season Stats

13 Games

46 Tackles

7 Tackles for Loss

5.5 Sacks

4 Pass Deflections

1 Forced Fumble

Measurables

Mockdraftable measurables are unavailable. Below is his RAS score.

Terry Webb is a DT prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 5.50 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1022 out of 2270 DT from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/AEDEZONhwm pic.twitter.com/fS4ecz5kE7 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 5, 2026

Contract Status

"Terry Webb signed a 3 year, $3,110,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $10,000 signing bonus, $10,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,667. In 2026, Webb will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $10,000, while carrying a cap hit of $888,333 and a dead cap value of $10,000." - Spotrac

Terry Webb's 2026 Season Outlook

The Chargers interior defensive line room is quite full, with even former draft picks likely to be cut or fighting to make the final spot of the final 53-man roster. This should not completely rule out the ascending Webb to make the practice squad, however.

If Webb's recent trajectory continues, he could very well be a current practice squad stash and future role player on a Chargers team that is Super Bowl hopefuls for the next handful of seasons.

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