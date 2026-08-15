Chargers Roster Spotlights: Noah Avinger, A Two-Time Transfer Finds His Way to the NFL

Noah Avinger, born on Sep. 28, 2001, in Anaheim, California, played his high school ball at Servite High School, where he earned two-time All-State and two-time All-Trinity League selections. This garnered him three-star recruiting status, according to 247Sports.

Avinger committed to San Diego State, where he found playing time during his freshman season, earning an interception and 15 tackles. Year two had big expectations for Avinger, as he was likely to be in a larger role for the Aztecs. He earned 36 tackles, an interception and one and a half tackles for loss.

Avinger decided to take 2023 to redshirt, eventually transferring to New Mexico State for the 2024 season. This paid off, as he earned honorable mention All-Mountain West, likely due to his impressive 91-tackle stat line.

Avinger transferred one last time, going to Utah State, where he instantly stepped in and became a strong defender for the Utah State Aggies. He garnered first-team All-Mountain West honors as well as Academic All-MW honors.

Even with this successful season, most NFL Scouts did not have much of a pulse on Avinger and his future NFL capabilities. A scout described him as: "Limited athletically, but does show a good bit of initial instincts and reaction skills to help. SAF/CB, 7INT, 20 PBU in his career. Struggles to tackle."

Chargers Noah Avinger DB, Utah State

With these limitations noted by the NFL Scouts, Avinger unfortunately went undrafted, joining the Los Angeles Chargers for the 2026 season. According to preliminary depth charts, he has made the switch to Safety, which may help his "limited athletic ability".

2025 Season Stats

12 Games

84 Tackles (3.5 were for loss)

1 Sack

3 Interceptions

10 Pass Deflections

Measurables

Noah Avinger's Mockdraftable page is unavailable. Below is his RAS card.

Noah Avinger is a CB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored a 6.72 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1011 out of 3075 CB from 1987 to 2026.https://t.co/lDPQg4wzgO pic.twitter.com/0s04UNI7J9 — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 21, 2026

Contract Status

"Noah Avinger signed a 3 year, $3,108,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $8,000 signing bonus, $8,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $1,036,000. In 2026, Avinger will earn a base salary of $885,000 and a signing bonus of $8,000, while carrying a cap hit of $887,666 and a dead cap value of $8,000." - Spotrac

Noah Avinger's 2026 Season Outlook

Avinger is in the middle of the Chargers' 2026 training camp and unfortunately has yet to see his name mentioned in beat reporters' articles as a standout. However, he does have the preseason ahead of him to prove himself, just like Nikko Reed did just a year ago. If Avinger has a good preseason, he could very well make the team's practice squad as a potential future depth option.

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