Chargers Could Still Swing Blockbuster Trade for Giants Star

The Los Angeles Chargers have a solid pass rushing duo of Tuli Tuipulotu and Khalil Mack. Despite losing Odafe Oweh to the Washington Commanders, the Chargers still have a formidable edge rush room that can get the job done. It still comes with its concerns, however.

Tuipulotu is coming off of a career-high 13 sack season in 2025, as he's only gotten better each year. The Chargers will certainly have to pay him soon, as Tuipulotu's currently in the last year of his rookie deal. When it comes to Mack, the future Hall of Famer can still produce. The Chargers were able to retain him on another 1 year, $18 million fully-guaranteed deal for 2026.

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Still, Mack is getting up there in age and the Chargers need to at least find a younger option for the future. That's what they had in Oweh, before he left for a $100 million deal. There could be another trade opportunity for the Bolts, this time coming from the NFC East.

Moe Moton of Bleacher Report wrote that it's a "when, not if," the New York Giants trade Kayvon Thibodeaux. If that's true, the Chargers should be interested.

Chargers should keep tabs on Kayvon Thibodeaux trade

Kayvon Thibodeaux | Julian Leshay Guadalupe/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Thibodeaux, the former No. 5 overall pick in 2022, has become the 'odd-man out' in the Giants' rotation. With the team trading for Brian Burns ahead of the 2024 season and drafting Abdul Carter last year, there could be a scenario where Thibodeaux's traded. Of course, having more pass rushers is better. In this case, the Giants haven't really shown a willingness to pay Thibodeaux, who's set to play on the fifth-year option this season.

"After a promising second year with the Giants, Thibodeaux has struggled to stay on the field and produce even when healthy," Moton wrote. "Over the last two seasons, he's missed 12 games and seen his sack and pressure numbers drop significantly. However, under a new coaching staff, Thibodeaux will probably be the odd man out of the Giants' rotation with a three-time Pro Bowler and a recent top-three draft pick taking most of the snaps at his position. Within the first two days of the upcoming draft, the Giants could trade Thibodeaux to a team that misses out on an early-round pass-rusher."

Spotrac has Thibodeaux's projected contract at four years, $74,105,624, worth $18.5 annually. The Chargers just let Oweh walk after 12 games with the team. Would they be willing to trade for Thibodeaux and then not pay him? It'd just be the same scenario again.

The Chargers need to trade and extend Thibodeaux at the same time in this scenario.