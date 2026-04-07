NFL Trade Rumors Might Make Sense, But Conservative Chargers Unlikely to Play Ball

The Los Angeles Chargers don’t vibe like a team about to pull off a blockbuster trade.

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has been more than happy to take a conservative, plodding approach to the offseason so far. That includes NFL free agency, where even big swings like Tyler Biadasz played nicely within the NFL draft’s compensatory picks process.

There’s no question the Chargers are a better team than they were at last season’s conclusion. But for having nearly $100 million and a win-now attitude around Justin Herbert, there’s been nothing to suggest major trades.

That won’t stop onlookers from suggesting them, though, especially now that a new name has emerged.

Chargers urged to trade for Dexter Lawrence

Dexter Lawrence | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

New York Giants star Dexter Lawrence is the big name making the rounds right now.

Lawrence requested a trade to start the week, so interested teams have perhaps been reaching out to get an idea of the market.

The Chargers probably aren’t one of those teams, but The Athletic’s Ted Nguyen singled them out: “Chargers should be in on Dexter Lawrence. Plenty of cap space and they need to make a big move.”

It would certainly be an incredible way for the Chargers to get out of their conservative shell. They still need a playmaker next to Teair Tart in the middle of the defense. And they need to make sure the transition at coordinator from Jesse Minter to Chris O’Leary goes off without a hitch.

But the Chargers only have five draft picks right now. Hard to think they want to give up more. And Lawrence has two years left on his current contract, with a $20 million bill this year.

But there’s more. PFT’s Mike Florio wrote that this about Lawrence wanting a big raise: “His APY is south of $22 million. The top of the market for interior defensive linemen has reached $31.75 million. The recent contract signed by Eagles defensive tackle Jordan Davis — who is very good but is not Dexter Lawrence — has a new-money APY of $26 million.”

No question Lawrence would make the Chargers better. But they’re unlikely to pull off a blockbuster, then pay top-of-market numbers on a 28-year-old who only has so many years left on his prime already.

A trade could be coming, especially if they can offload Quentin Johnston. But it won’t be Dexter Lawrence big.

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