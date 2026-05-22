Chargers Possibly Trading for Eagles’ AJ Brown is Discussion Worth Revisiting

Now that things have started to settle down around the Los Angeles Chargers, it’s time to get back to the important topics.

Like the Chargers trading for AJ Brown.

Kidding. Sort of. The Chargers still make sense as a trade landing spot for Brown, the Philadelphia Eagles star who is very obviously on his way out the door.

Don’t forget, the Chargers were an interested team in a Brown trade, per reports. Due to contract snafus, a Brown trade has yet to happen for any team, but could over the summer.

Logic says the Chargers would still have at least a mild interest in seeing what the price is.

Chargers potentially trading for AJ Brown analysis

A.J. Brown | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

It’s not just the Chargers being interested, either.

Look at David Njoku wanting to get with Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel on the Chargers. He waited until after the draft and wanted to work with those connections on a contender.

Might Brown be next?

No easy task. Brown is on a three-year, $96 million extension with some trigger dates on hits that have prevented a trade so far. But the Chargers are still sitting on $48.6 million in free cap space right now.

More problematic might be the Eagles’ asking price. They can probably use other teams like the New England Patriots to keep the price high despite it being obvious that they need to move Brown.

Outsiders not interested in seeing the Chargers do this will point at the stacked-looking depth chart at wideout, of course:

Ladd McConkey

Quentin Johnston

Tre Harris

KeAndre Lambert-Smith

Brenen Thompson

But really breaking it down? McConkey is a safe bet. Johnston is sticking around on a fifth year because it makes sense financially. The rest is a combo of first and second-year players who are unproven.

Brown? He’s going on 29 years old and has 1,000-plus-yard seasons four years running. He’s a No. 1 drumming up trade interest for a reason. And he’s the big-bodied threat that would really open up McDaniel’s offense in a big way.

The Chargers don’t usually make big splashes like this. But they just went out and signed a “big” name with Njoku. They’ve been giving McDaniel whatever he wants all offseason and understand he might just be around for a single year.

Might as well make the most of it and go get Brown, right?

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