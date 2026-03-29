NFL Trade Speculation Links Chargers, Jets in Possible First-Rounder Deal

Wide receiver has been something of a mystery for the Los Angeles Chargers this offseason.

With new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in town, it was going to be interesting to watch what the Chargers actually do at the position.

And so far…nothing.

Granted, the Chargers have Ladd McConkey as essentially a No. 1. But Keenan Allen is a free agent. And even before McDaniel arrived, it didn’t necessarily feel like former first-rounder Quentin Johnston was 100 percent guaranteed a roster spot.

The Chargers do have intriguing sophomores in Tre Harris and KeAndre Lambert-Smith too, but again, the fit with McDaniel is largely a mystery to the outside world.

So, it’s not exactly a surprise when the Chargers get whispered about a bit as possibly being active in wide receiver trades this offseason.

Chargers’ Quentin Johnston could draw Jets trade interest?

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Case in point, the Chargers have come up in speculation around the New York Jets for many of these same factors.

ESPN's Rich Cimini recently suggested that Johnston is one of those names capable of drawing interest from the Jets:

"It's already been an active offseason for wide receiver trades, and you're talking about a GM who has made 12 player trades in a little over a year. Brian Thomas Jr. (Jacksonville Jaguars), Rashod Bateman (Baltimore Ravens), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers) and Dontayvion Wicks (Green Bay Packers) have been mentioned as trade possibilities."

This feels more like listing off possible names on the block than hard-nosed reporting here, but Johnston indeed looks like a piece with some trade value, should the Chargers actually want to move him.

The Chargers have yet to make a call on Johnston’s fifth-year option, which doesn’t help the perception he could be moved. He’s been erratic to start his career, catching just 144 of 243 targets to date while struggling with some drop issues.

Johnston is, for better or worse, one of those former high picks onlookers will speculate about when it comes to a possible change of scenery doing him some good.

If nothing else, the Jets are a good example of a team the Chargers could look to call up if things get to this point. If they don’t want to pay up on a fifth year and McDaniel doesn’t have a strict vision for him in the offense, it’s certainly easy to connect the dots here.

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