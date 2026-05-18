Chargers Undrafted Spotlight: Center Jacob Spomer from Fresno State

The Los Angeles Chargers are off and running into the off-season and the players will next gather together for voluntary OTAs on May 26th. The Chargers agreed to terms with 18 undrafted free agents after the draft and have added a few more from rookie mini camp tryouts.

The Chargers signed several of the marquee undrafted free agents on the market most notably edge rusher Nadame Tucker and offensive tackle Isaiah World. Many of the other free agents were the lesser-known gems that fell through the cracks. Let's explore one of the more intriguing undrafted free agents out of Fresno State, center Jacob Spomer.

Center Jacob Spomer: 6'2 1/4", 290lbs, redshirt Senior

Jacob Spomer is a Northern California native who spent the first three years of his Fresno State career as the Bulldogs' left tackle. He did miss the back end of 2023 due to a torn ACL that also caused him to miss a significant portion of 2024.

Spomer is obviously built like an interior offensive lineman but was plugged in at left tackle at the Junior College level and continued on at Fresno State. The Bulldogs underwent coaching changes that sent most of the starters to the transfer portal but Spomer remained patient and found a home with the new staff. He transitioned from tackle to center and was the highest graded center in the conference by Pro Football Focus.

Why he fits with the Chargers

The Chargers center situation dramatically changed this offseason with the signing of veteran Tyler Biadasz to assume the starting role and drafting Florida Center Jake Slaughter in the second round. The Chargers plan to give Slaughter a chance to win the starting left guard job. If Slaughter becomes the starting left guard, is he the backup center as well?

How the Chargers handle the roster construction will be interesting. The only centers on the current roster are Biadasz, Slaughter, Spomer, as well as Josh Kaltenberger, who is returning from the 2025 practice squad.

New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has specific traits that he utilizes for his interior offensive lineman and by those standards, Spomer is a perfect fit. Spomer is on the smaller side physically but where he excels is his ability to explode out of his stance, reach difficult targets and adjust on the move very well.

As a first-year center, Spomer clearly identified protections and was never fooled by twists or stunts. He did flash very good awareness and an ability to see through traffic.

Watch Jacob Spomer fire out as a run blocker and instantly peel off to the linebacker. pic.twitter.com/ktcFiGnn4p — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) May 4, 2026

The Chargers were not among the teams listed as attending Fresno State's pro day. This likely means that a regional scout or someone from the front office had already built a relationship with him and was able to convince him to sign with the Chargers.

Even if Spomer does not make the roster, he is a player to watch as a potential stash on the practice squad and a developmental type of player. He should be a fun player to watch in training camp and the pre-season.