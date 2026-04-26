Chargers Agree to Terms with 18 Undrafted Prospects: Undrafted Hidden Gems to Watch

The Los Angeles Chargers have agreed to terms with a deep class of undrafted free agents. Many of the players on this list had draftable grades or were on my day three big board. Let's meet the group who will be coming to training camp with the Chargers and fighting for an opportunity in the NFL.

The Chargers top undrafted gems

The Chargers brought in several prospects that went undrafted for one reason or another but had draftable grades.

Isaiah World, offensive tackle, Oregon: A well-built and ideal-sized offensive tackle. World would have been drafted had he not torn his ACL during the college football playoffs and he will likely miss all of the 2026 season recovering but is the ideal stash and develop tackle. He will now get to rehab with the Chargers strength and conditioning team, assuming they keep him on the roster stashed on injured reserve.

Isaiah World looks like either a top 15 pick or pick 32 to the Eagles pic.twitter.com/fJzhUuY110 — James Foster (@NoFlagsFilm) August 2, 2025

Nadame Tucker, edge rusher, Western Michigan: Highly productive year at Western Michigan under Chargers defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary. Undersized but savvy and explosive edge rusher. Was second in the nation in sacks behind only number two overall pick David Bailey.

I know I've mentioned him a few times, but keep your eyes out for Western Michigan's edge rusher Nadame Tucker.

He was second in the country in sacks under former Chargers DB coach Chris O'Leary running the same defense.

⬇️ vs Left Tackle pic.twitter.com/bN4tYAF9qE — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) January 29, 2026

Avery Smith, cornerback, Toledo: A former high school quarterback turned versatile defensive back who projects to play in the nickel. Active in playing run defense.

Lander Barton, linebacker, Utah: A powerful, hard-hitting, versatile linebacker. He moonlighted as a tight end in 2025. Team captain at Utah.

Be on the lookout next year for Utah's Linebacker Lander Barton 👀 pic.twitter.com/cr8yaV6O42 — Thomas Martinez (@BoltsDraftTalk) April 25, 2024

Diamonds in the rough

Sincere Brown, wide receiver, Colorado: A tall outside receiver standing just over 6'3 with excellent top-end speed.

Fastest 5 College Football Players of Week 4



1️⃣ 22.3 mph - Colorado WR Sincere Brown (@SincereB8) #ReelSpeed



🔗 https://t.co/qrL6HYSf3o pic.twitter.com/lwviqgPCbq — Reel Analytics (@RAanalytics) September 22, 2025

Gregory Desrosiers, running back, Memphis: An explosive and decisive runner with a good combination of size and speed.

Devonte Ross, wide receiver, Penn State: A smaller but highly productive receiver who quickly earned the trust of Penn State quarterback Drew Allar in his first season with the team.

HOW DID DEVONTE ROSS CATCH THIS?! 🤯@PennStateFball adds on another TD pic.twitter.com/PqUgcESi1z — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 6, 2025

Jacobian Guillory, defensive lineman, LSU: A stout nose tackle with long arms and low center of gravity making him hard to move off the line of scrimmage.

Jerand Bradley, tight end, Kansas State: A long-limbed former wide receiver with an excellent catch radius and still developing blocking.

Devin Grant, safety, Syracuse: A big safety prospect at 6'3 ", 206 lbs who prides himself on versatility and ball-hawking skills. Nephew of former Chargers safety Dean Marlowe.

Noah Avinger, safety, Utah State: First team All-Mountain West in 2025. A local from Cerritos, CA was a productive defensive back finishing 2025 with 84 tackles, 10 pass breakups, and three interceptions.

Niles King, edge rusher, San Diego State: A well-built, ideal-sized edge rusher who made the jump from division two to SDSU last season.

Jahmeer Carter, defensive lineman, Virginia: A tough and durable defensive lineman making 35 consecutive starts to finish out his college career. Multi-year team captain and recipient of strength and conditioning awards four years in a row.

Rodney Shelley, cornerback, Georgia Tech: an athletic nickel cornerback who had a low 7.5 percent missed tackle rate in 2025. He is also an experienced kick and punt returner.

Jacob Spomer, center, Fresno State: An athletic center-only prospect. Moved from tackle to center and was selected to first team All-Mountain West and was the highest graded center in the Mountain West by Pro Football Focus.

Evan Svoboda, tight end, Wyoming: Raw and athletic prospect with only one year as a tight end after recent switch from quarterback. High school track star in javelin and triple jump.

Terry Webb, defensive lineman, SMU: A compact, long-armed interior defensive lineman. All-ACC honorable mention.

Jeremiah "Jerry" Wilson, cornerback, Florida State: Smaller defensive back. All-ACC honorable mention in lone season at Florida State. Active on special teams as well.