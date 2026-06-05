Quentin Johnston Mistake Doesn't Need Fixed, but This Chargers Re-Do is Interesting

Quentin Johnston is an interesting piece on the Los Angeles Chargers' offense. His fifth-year option was picked up earlier this offseason, so Johnston will be on the roster through 2027. Still, since being selected No.21 overall in 2023, some have deemed his output disappointing.

Johnston hasn't been a bad player by any means, as he's certainly cleaned up the drop problems from his first 2 seasons. However, he has yet to put together a 1,000-yard season. Johnston's improved every season, so that's certainly a positive to take moving forward. In 2025, he had 735 yards and led the team with eight touchdowns. Johnston also put up his highest yards per reception (14.4) and yards per game (52.5).

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There's definitely some Chargers fans that wish things could've went differently that draft night. It just so happens that Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports put together a 2023 re-draft, where the Chargers go a different route at receiver instead of Johnston.

Chargers grab another WR in 2023 re-draft

Quentin Johnston | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It's important to note that Johnston didn't even get selected in this re-draft, so the Chargers completely passed up on him here. Wilson had the Chargers take Zay Flowers at No.21 overall.

"I thought about Michael Wilson here, in part because he's physically similar to Quentin Johnston," Wilson wrote. "And while Zay Flowers might be more like Ladd McConkey... well, there are worse problems to have on a roster."

"Interior offensive line would have been a consideration too, but given that both tackles should be healthy and the offseason signings (as well as drafting Jake Slaughter), restocking the wide receiver room seemed prudent here."

Imagine Flowers and McConkey on the same roster? Two dominant slot receivers would certainly be a project to work on.

Flowers has been a staple for the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson, putting together consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. In 2025, he had 86 catches for 1,211 yards and 5 touchdowns. Flowers has also remained relatively healthy, missing just one game in three seasons. He's made two Pro Bowls since being drafted.

While Flowers may not have the same physical stature as Johnston, he'd certainly have been a better selection in hindsight. The Chargers will have to face Flowers and the Ravens in Week 10 on Monday Night Football.