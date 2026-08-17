Rashawn Slater Injury Updates From Chargers Training Camp Remain Mysterious

Los Angeles Chargers offensive tackle Rashawn Slater is once again an injury storyline to watch ahead of the regular season.

What seemed like a minor issue for Slater has morphed into something else during training camp and as preseason action gets underway. So much so, that it’s worth wondering just how many live reps Slater will see before Week 1.

Back on August 4 during training camp sessions in San Diego, Slater went to the medical tent with what appeared to be a small issue. That, almost exactly one year after a torn patellar tendon that ended his entire season in camp.

But quotes from Slater and others, plus his ongoing absence, have thrown the story into a spotlight that won’t fade.

Rashawn Slater injury updates latest

Rashawn Slater | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

An abundance of caution or something more?

Around a fifth missed practice in a row for Slater, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh hit the press circuit and stressed calm.

According to ESPN’s Kris Rhim, Harbaugh told reporters that Slater is “working through something. Not worried about it.”

Problem is, for those paying attention, Harbaugh had previously said it was a muscle issue and unrelated to the serious injury the star offensive tackle suffered last year. But during a weekly media meet around the same time, Slater had described it as a tweak of the knee.

Granted, Harbaugh’s Chargers love to be mysterious about injuries and this isn’t any different. But the combo of Slater’s injury history and importance to the roster makes it not a typical work-week injury watch at midseason.

It doesn't help that last year was a disaster in the trenches when Slater and the other starter at tackle, Joe Alt, went down for the year. Veteran swing backup Trey Pipkins is back this year and rookie draft pick Travis Burke has started to show flashes, but the overall depth situation is still not ideal.

To say it's a critical year would be an understament, too. Mike McDaniel is the offensive coordinator now and he's installing a new blocking scheme. Key to that are the tackles, who will flank an entirely new starting three interior linemen.

Maybe in hindsight all of this won’t be a big deal for Slater and the Chargers. But a lack of live reps going into Week 1 could be a problem in its own right for him, the offense and Justin Herbert, too, so daily updates will continue to be something to watch.

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