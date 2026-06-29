Chargers Roster Spotlights: Rashawn Slater, a Make-or-Break Season for an All-Star Talent

Rashawn Slater, born on March 26, 1999, in Sugar Land, Texas to parents Reggie Slater, a former eight-year NBA veteran and Katie Slater, played his high school ball at Clements High School, where he was named first team All-District OL as a junior and senior.

This allowed Slater to be recruited with a three-star status, according to 247Sports. He committed to Northwestern over other offers like Kansas, Wyoming, Rice and Illinois. Once with the program, he instantly took over the starting role as a true freshman, where he was named Big Ten Conference All-Freshman Team. Slater's sophomore and junior seasons were more of the same success, earning multiple conference teams and awards.

His senior season was unfortunately cut due to the COVID-19 pandemic, disallowing him to play. He trained for the 2021 NFL Draft instead, where he was selected with the 13th overall selection by the Los Angeles Chargers. This was considered a draft steal by many.

Chargers Rashawn Slater, OT Northwestern

Now with the Bolts, Slater had the mighty important job of protecting the team's new franchise QB, Justin Herbert, who was now in his second season. Slater showed what a real offensive tackle could look like, something the team did not see much of for Philip Rivers' entire Chargers career. Slater would earn a Pro Bowl, Second-Team All-Pro status and a fourth-place ranking in Offensive Rookie of the Year voting.

Slater, going into his second season, was expected to have a big career year, cementing himself as one of the league's best offensive linemen. He unfortunately missed all but the first three games of the season due to a torn bicep injury. Slater recovered for the 2023 season, where he showed a slight amount of rust, but still was an above-average offensive tackle.

2024 for Slater was a full bounce-back year, earning a Pro Bowl selection and a $114 million contract before the 2025 NFL season. That season would not occur for Slater, as he would suffer a ruptured left patellar tendon during a training camp practice.

2024* Season Stats

15 Games Played

Pro Bowl Selection

2nd Overall Grading (91.1) of all OTs by PFF

3rd in Pass Blocking (90.4) of all OTs by PFF

5th in Run Blocking (82.8) of all OTs by PFF

Measurables

Contract Status

"Rashawn Slater signed a 4 year, $114,000,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $29,000,000 signing bonus, $92,000,000 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $28,500,000. In 2026, Slater will earn a base salary of $11,000,000 and a roster bonus of $7,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $23,800,000 and a dead cap value of $67,200,000." - Spotrac

Rashawn Slater's 2026 Season Outlook

Going into 2026, it is a major year for Rashawn Slater and his future. He has had extremely unfortunate injury luck in his young career, but showing that he is one of the league's best when he is on the field.

His most recent injury, the ruptured patellar tendon, is considered by many as one of the worst injuries to suffer for athletes, especially those who rely on lower-body strength like many offensive linemen do. This does allow for pause if Slater will ever be the player who earns that major contract, which should bring fans some concerns for his Chargers future.

2026 is the year for Slater to prove that he can overcome the terrible injury he suffered and provide much -needed support for the Chargers' offensive line.

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