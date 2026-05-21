Los Angeles Chargers 90-Man Roster Spotlights: Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert, from Eugene, Oregon, is set to lead the Los Angeles Chargers franchise once again in 2026. Since his drafting in 2020, Herbert has been tasked with following up the legendary career of Philip Rivers and leading this franchise to new heights. Herbert has surpassed nearly all expectations, with one last (yet very important) blank spot left to be filled...playoff success.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert, Roster Info, Background

Herbert was once viewed as a high-risk, high-reward prospect from the University of Oregon, with analysts intrigued by his arm talent, but worried about his ability to run a pro-style offense and the "meek" nature of his personality.

In Los Angeles, he was drafted sixth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert has thrived since his arrival, winning the 2020 Offensive Rookie of the Year, earning two Pro Bowls, and having two separate seasons with MVP votes. He is the face of the franchise and is expected by many fans to lead this team to the top of the mountain, something that has eluded the franchise since the NFL/AFL merger, a Super Bowl victory.

2025 Season Stats

16 Games

3727 Passing Yards

26 Touchdowns

13 Interceptions

66.4% Completion Percentage

498 Rushing Yards

2 Rushing Touchdowns

6.0 yards per attempt

Measurables

Contract Status

"Justin Herbert signed a 5 year, $262,500,000 contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, including $16,128,376 signing bonus, $218,738,376 guaranteed, and an average annual salary of $52,500,000. In 2026, Herbert will earn a base salary of $24,000,000, while carrying a cap hit of $46,345,675 and a dead cap value of $132,811,350." -Spotrac

Justin Herbert's 2026 Season Outlook

Justin Herbert | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Going into 2026, Herbert's expectations are higher than ever. Whether it is the national media or fans alike, the bar is extremely high, even with a tough schedule. With the hiring of Mike McDaniel to lead the offense and the addition (or health) of the offensive line, there are seemingly no excuses left for Herbert to get it done in the postseason.

Fans should expect at least one playoff victory, with real hope about a Super Bowl appearance. Herbert is currently 0-3 in the NFL playoffs, but reasons outside of his control are the majority to blame for this record, no matter what national figureheads have to say about it.

All of this to say, Herbert's 2026 season outlook is to continue to lead this franchise, likely setting new career highs in team offensive metrics, and leading this team to a successful postseason run.

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