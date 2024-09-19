Chiefs’ Chris Jones Had Hilarious Rant on NFL Taking Away His Half-Sack vs. Bengals
A quick perusal of Week 2’s stat sheet from the Kansas City Chiefs’ 26-25 win over the Cincinnati Bengals will reveal that defensive tackle Chris Jones recorded zero sacks that game. Ask Jones, however, and he’ll tell you that he deserves a half-sack in the category.
Jones was initially awarded half a sack against the Bengals after teaming up with defensive end George Karlaftis to take down quarterback Joe Burrow on a 3rd-and-10 in the second quarter. The sack proved to be critical as the Chiefs’ defense held Cincinnati to a field goal.
Yet after the game upon further review, the Elias Sports Bureau gave Karlaftis credit for the full sack. Jones wasn’t happy about the NFL’s stat correction and posted a blunt message on social media.
He then followed that up with a hilarious rant during this week’s media session about why he deserved the half-sack.
“Listen, I’m trying my best not to get fined,” Jones said. “My hand was clearly on (Burrow). I don’t know who viewed it, I can’t tell you how many eyes viewed this play—29 but who’s counting—that we both touched him at the same time.
“This year, a sack that I worked so hard, so hard, so hard to get half… We’re only human, we make mistakes. But I’m trusting in the league, in the NFL, in all the individuals that partake in the statistics, and FanDuel and all the fantasy players, that whoever won Sunday and lost yesterday that we’re able to redeem that and get their money back.
“Out of my nine years of playing, I never seen it. It was a first for me, I was traumatic and destroyed by it,” Jones added half-jokingly.
Jones finished Sunday’s game with two quarterback hits while playing 80% of defensive snaps. The Pro Bowl defensive tackle tweeted that Karlaftis agreed to buy him dinner following the stat correction, a small consolation prize for what would have bumped Jones’s 2024-25 season sack total to 1.5 sacks.
The Mississippi State product finished with double-digit sacks in each of his last two seasons in Kansas City and is clearly looking to extend that streak. He’ll get his next chance to take down a quarterback when the Chiefs play Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday night.