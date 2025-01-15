Chiefs DL Chris Jones Gives Promising Update on Calf Injury Ahead of Texans Matchup
Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones missed the team's final two regular-season matchups as he dealt with a calf injury, but the playoff bye week seemed to help him prepare to compete on the field again.
Jones told reporters on Wednesday that he feels "really good" after a few weeks of rest. He is expected to play against the Houston Texans on Saturday in the AFC divisional playoff game. It's good timing—the Chiefs could really use their star defensive player on their journey to attempt to win three Super Bowls in a row.
“I feel really, really good,” Jones said. “I was able to get three weeks of rest and get my legs back under me. It was a long season. Fortunate enough we were able to seal the first-round bye after the Pittsburgh [Steelers] game and I was able to take another week off. So, I basically got like two-to-three bye weeks. I feel really good, I feel excited, ready to go play some football.”
Jones totaled five sacks, nine tackles for loss and 20 quarterback hits in 15 games this season.
The six-time Pro Bowler sounds ready to help out his Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday. The winner books a trip to the AFC championship, where the Chiefs have played in the last six seasons.