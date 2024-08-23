Chiefs Make Creed Humphrey the NFL's Highest-Paid Center With New Contract
Creed Humphrey reportedly received a big payday on Thursday.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the Kansas City Chiefs agreed to terms on a new contract extension for their star center. ESPN's Adam Schefter later added the deal is for four years and $72 million, including $50 million guaranteed.
Humphrey's new contract, measured $18 million per year, bumps Detroit Lions star Frank Ragnow (four years, $54 million) out of the top spot among the NFL's highest-paid centers.
Humphrey, a second-round pick by Kansas City in the 2021 NFL draft, hasn't missed a single game since debuting as the Chiefs' starting center in Week 1 of his rookie campaign. Humphrey has blocked for star quarterback Patrick Mahomes en route to the Chiefs' back-to-back Super Bowl titles the past two years.
The 25-year-old was set to enter the 2024 campaign on the final year of his rookie contract.
The Chiefs, who will wrap up their preseason slate against the Chicago Bears on Thursday night, will open the 2024 regular season with a tilt against the Baltimore Ravens on Sept. 5 at Arrowhead Stadium.