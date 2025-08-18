SI

Chiefs' Former First-Round Pick Placed on Season-Ending IR

Felix Anudike-Uzomah suffered a right hamstring strain in the Chiefs' preseason game on Friday.

Madison Williams

Chiefs defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah will miss the 2025 season after landing on the IR.
The Chiefs officially placed defensive end Felix Anudike-Uzomah on the injured reserve list on Monday, effectively ending his 2025 season before the preseason is over.

Anudike-Uzomah suffered a right hamstring strain during Kansas City's second preseason game on Aug. 15 vs. the Seahawks. Coach Andy Reid told reporters on Monday that he was expected to land on the injured reserve list, and hours after that, he did.

Anudike-Uzomah was entering his third NFL season after being drafted with the 31st pick by the Chiefs in 2023. In his two seasons so far, the defensive end has started in three games and appeared in 34 total games. He's notched 41 tackles, three sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery in those two years.

Since Anudike-Uzomah hasn't been a consistent starter on the Chiefs yet, the 2025 season looked like it was going to be a big one in decided his role and future with the team. Instead, he’ll be sidelined until 2026.

MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

