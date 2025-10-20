Chiefs Second-Round Pick Out for Season After Tearing ACL vs. Raiders
An MRI on Monday revealed that Chiefs rookie tackle Omarr Norman-Lott suffered a torn ACL in Sunday's blowout 31-0 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He will miss the remainder of the 2025 season with the injury, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported.
Raiders tackle Stone Forsythe knocked the Chiefs rookie down on a first-down play in the second half. Norman-Lott appeared in pain on the field. Patrick Mahomes was one of the teammates to help the rookie off the field.
Norman-Lott was Kansas City's second-round pick in this year's draft out of Tennessee. He's made one start and five game appearances in his rookie campaign, which has now ended after seven weeks. He logged five tackles and one sack.
As the right defensive tackle, Norman-Lott was able to learn a lot from the left defensive tackle, six-time Pro Bowler Chris Jones.
In Norman-Lott's place moving forward, the Chiefs will likely start Derrick Nnadi as he sits in the second spot on the team's depth chart.