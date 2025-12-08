Chiefs Lose Offensive Lineman for the Season After Suffering Knee Injury vs. Texans
The Chiefs suffered a big 20–10 loss to the Texans on Sunday, and they also lost an offensive lineman in the process. Left tackle Wanya Morris will be out for the remainder of the 2025 season after suffering a knee injury on Sunday night, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday.
Morris left Sunday night’s game on the Chiefs’ first offensive snap. His teammate Creed Humphrey appeared to roll over Morris while he was trying to make a block. Morris was carted off the field after being looked at by medical staff on the field. He left the game on crutches.
Morris was making his first start of the season Sunday night against Houston. He started 11 games last year for the Chiefs at left tackle.
Undrafted rookie Esa Pole stepped in for Morris for the remainder of the game to make his NFL debut. There’s a chance Pole will get his first NFL start on Sunday vs. the Chargers.
Losing Morris is another obstacle the Chiefs don’t want to face at this point of the season. Kansas City’s chances of making the playoffs are very slim at this point with their 6–7 record.