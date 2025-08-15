Chiefs Owner Had Sweet Message for Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift After Podcast Appearance
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift took the news cycle by storm this week, with the pop star announcing her new album on Kelce's podcast with his brother Jason, New Heights.
Discussions around the power couple have persisted in the sports realm days after the show, and even Chiefs owner Clark Hunt was asked about them on Friday during an interview with the Pat McAfee Show. He took that opportunity to deliver a very heartfelt message to Kelce and Swift.
Hunt was asked if the immense amount of attention Swift's presence brings is good for the fracnhise. Before answering he spent a moment speaking about how "amazing" of a couple they are.
"Let me just say how happy we are for their relationship," Hunt said. "They're an amazing couple and watching the two of them together is really special. That podcast, seeing them side by side talking about their relationship, was absolutely amazing."
The Chiefs owner went on to describe Swift's impact among the KC faithful.
"It's been a whirlwind, I would say, for the organization over the last two years since Taylor literally stepped into our lives. She's done an amazing job, unintentionally, of increasing our female fanbase. We used to be about a 50-50 ratio, male-to-female fanbase, and now 57% of our fans are female which I think is probably the highest in the National Football League. So there's absolutely been a Taylor Swift effect."
Hunt's first message was very nice and his second was genuinely interesting. The concept of the "Taylor Swift effect" is thrown around a lot, but only individuals like Hunt have access to the hard numbers that prove there is, in fact, a tangible Taylor Swift effect.
Now Swift is even driving headlines in the offseason for the Chiefs.