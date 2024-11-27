Chiefs Set to Get Two Key Players Back From Injury for Friday’s Game vs. Raiders
The Kansas City Chiefs will be getting some crucial reinforcements back from Injured Reserve ahead of Friday's tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ahead of the Black Friday showdown, the Chiefs are set to activate star running back Isiah Pacheco and standout defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from IR, barring any setbacks at practice throughout the remainder of the week.
Pacheco has been sidelined since the second week of the season after he suffered a fractured fibula in a clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs have used a handful of running backs in order to replace his production, including Kareem Hunt, Carson Steele and Samaje Perine. Ultimately, Pacheco figures to retake his role as the RB1, though Hunt will likely remain in the mix, too.
In 2023, Pacheco's second season as a pro, Kansas City's running back racked up 205 carries and 935 yards to go with seven touchdowns.
As for Omenihu, he's been out the entire season after sustaining a torn ACL in the AFC Championship game back in January. He started the season on PUP but will make his season debut against the rival Raiders. Last year, Omenihu recorded seven sacks and 28 tackles in 11 games.