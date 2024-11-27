SI

Chiefs Set to Get Two Key Players Back From Injury for Friday’s Game vs. Raiders

Karl Rasmussen

Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco celebrate after a touchdown.
Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes and running back Isiah Pacheco celebrate after a touchdown. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Chiefs will be getting some crucial reinforcements back from Injured Reserve ahead of Friday's tilt against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Ahead of the Black Friday showdown, the Chiefs are set to activate star running back Isiah Pacheco and standout defensive lineman Charles Omenihu from IR, barring any setbacks at practice throughout the remainder of the week.

Pacheco has been sidelined since the second week of the season after he suffered a fractured fibula in a clash with the Cincinnati Bengals. The Chiefs have used a handful of running backs in order to replace his production, including Kareem Hunt, Carson Steele and Samaje Perine. Ultimately, Pacheco figures to retake his role as the RB1, though Hunt will likely remain in the mix, too.

In 2023, Pacheco's second season as a pro, Kansas City's running back racked up 205 carries and 935 yards to go with seven touchdowns.

As for Omenihu, he's been out the entire season after sustaining a torn ACL in the AFC Championship game back in January. He started the season on PUP but will make his season debut against the rival Raiders. Last year, Omenihu recorded seven sacks and 28 tackles in 11 games.

More of the Latest Around the NFL

feed

Published
Karl Rasmussen
KARL RASMUSSEN

Karl Rasmussen is a staff writer for the Breaking and Trending News team for Sports Illustrated. A University of Oregon alum who joined SI in February 2023, his work has appeared on 12up and ClutchPoints. Rasmussen is a loyal Tottenham, Jets, Yankees and Ducks fan.

Home/NFL