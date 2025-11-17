Chiefs' Playoff Chances Take Massive Hit With Latest Loss to Broncos
The Chiefs lost a close game to the Broncos in Week 11 and now hold a record of 5-5 on the season. They're in third place in the AFC West and the unthinkable may happen—Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid may miss the playoffs.
Since Reid took over in Kansas City in 2013 the Chiefs have missed the playoffs just once. They've made the postseason in 10 straight seasons and have made the AFC championship game all seven seasons since Mahomes became the starter. Now both of those streaks are in serious danger.
The good news is that there are still seven games remaining on the schedule, with three of them against their foes in the AFC West. While another AFC championship game appearance feels far-fetched, they still have a legitimate chance to sneak into the playoffs.
Here's what they're up against:
AFC West Standings
The Chiefs currently sit in third place in the AFC West. Coming into the season they had won the AFC West nine straight years. That streak almost certainly ends this year.
The Chiefs are way behind the Broncos after losing in Denver on Sunday; the Broncos are four wins ahead of the Chiefs as they head into their bye week. The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 1 and are also on a bye in Week 12. The best news for the Chiefs is that they get to finish their season against the Raiders.
Team
Record
1. Denver Broncos
9-2
2. Los Angeles Chargers
7-4
3. Kansas City Chiefs
5-5
4. Las Vegas Raiders
2-7
Chiefs' Head-to-Head Troubles
While the Chiefs are certainly disappointed by their 5-5 record, they're still in the mix. The problem is, the three teams directly ahead of them right now all beat the Chiefs earlier this season. The Chargers beat the Chiefs in Week 1, but they'll meet again in Week 15. The Jagaurs beat the Chiefs in Week 6 and the Bills beat them in Week 9 so all three of those teams own the tie-breaker right now.
The Texans currently own the tie-breaker over the Chiefs by virtue of having the higher win percentage in the conference, however, they play each other in a few weeks at Kansas City.
Chiefs Remaining Schedule
Opponent
Opponent Record
Home / Away
Date
Time
Network
Week 12
Colts
8-2
Home
Nov. 23
1 p.m.
CBS
Week 13
Cowboys
3-5-1
Away
Thanksgiving
4:30 p.m.
CBS / Paramount
Week 14
Texans
5-5
Home
Dec. 7
8:20 p.m.
NBC / Peacock
Week 15
Chargers
7-4
Home
Dec. 14
1 p.m.
CBS
Week 16
Titans
1-9
Away
Dec. 21
1 p.m.
CBS
Week 17
Broncos
9-2
Home
Christmas
8:15 p.m.
Prime Video
Week 18
Raiders
2-7
Away
TBD
TBD
TBD
Chiefs Playoff Odds
According to ESPN the Chiefs, who are currently tied with the Texans for the eighth-best record in the AFC, have the eighth-best chances of making the postseason. At 55% they are behind the Ravens, Chargers and Jaguars and right ahead of the Steelers who currently lead the AFC North and occupy the No. 4 seed in the AFC.
Despite all that, ESPN still kind of believes in the Chiefs. While they're only 55% to make the playoffs, they have them at 12% to make the Super Bowl, which is the fourth-best odds in the AFC behind the Colts (20%), Broncos (16%) and Bills (15%).