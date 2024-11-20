Chiefs President Weighs in on Whether Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Relationship Was Strategic
It’s been a season of (mostly) victories for the Kansas City Chiefs, who own a stellar 9-1 record heading into the wintry months of football. It’s also been a season of love for Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the celebrity power couple that continues to make glitzy and glamorous headlines week after week.
Kelce and Swift, who hard-launched their relationship at Arrowhead Stadium in September of last season, have been happily dating ever since, fusing the once-distinct worlds of die-hard Swifties and Chiefs fans.
Amid ongoing rumors that Kelce and Swift’s relationship is fake and purely for PR purposes, Chiefs president Mark Donovan delivered a strong message in support of the couple.
“I’d love to say that it was a marketing strategy, but it is an authentic relationship, and we’re happy to have it,” Donovan said. “It’s been nothing but good for us. I think the best thing I can say about the whole relationship and the impact it’s had on us is: Taylor Swift is an authentic member of the Kansas City Chiefs kingdom. She is an authentic fan, and that matters to our fans and our fanbase, and it matters to us and we try to respect that.”
Swift hardly needed anyone’s approval to join the NFL community, but it seems as though the Chiefs president has personally handed over one of the keys to the kingdom to the global pop star.
Earlier this year, Donovan discussed the tasteful ways the team planned to incorporate Swift at home games, given her tendency to attract cameras wherever she goes.
“We’re not trying to capitalize on this. We’re trying to celebrate it, but it’s not about doing too much or showing her every touchdown or anything like that,” Donovan said.
The Chiefs will play the Carolina Panthers on Sunday in a road game that’s unlikely to feature Swift in the stands but very likely to feature Patrick Mahomes touchdowns.