Who Are the ManningCast Guests for Chiefs-Saints?

The Kansas City Chiefs will get another chance to win a close game on national television on Monday night as the New Orleans Saints roll into town. ESPN has circled this one on the schedule and a ManningCast will air in addition to the main Joe Buck-Troy Aikman broadcast.
The guests for Monday night's game have just been revealed and they include Bill Belichick, Paul Rudd, and Archie Manning. Three people that just seem to go together. Rudd is a Chiefs fan and the other two know quite a bit about football.
2024 ManningCast remaining schedule
- Week 5: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 6: Buffalo Bills at New York Jets
- Week 7: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 8: New York Giants at Pittsburgh Steelers
- Week 9: Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 11: Houston Texans at Dallas Cowboys
- Week 12: Ravens at Chargers
- Week 14: Cincinnati Bengals at Cowboys
- Wild Card Weekend: TBD
