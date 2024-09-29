Chiefs WRs Wore Perfect Shirts to Show Support for Travis Kelce Before Facing Chargers
The Kansas City Chiefs have jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season as they look to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.
The perfect beginning to the year has come despite Travis Kelce not producing the way NFL fans have grown accustomed to during his impressive career. The tight end has only eight catches on the season for 69 yards and hasn't found the end zone yet.
Critics of Kelce have been loud, especially after he had just 30 yards receiving in the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Falcons. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid delivered messages of support for Kelce after that game and on Sunday a few of his teammates found a cool way to show their support.
Check out these shirts worn by wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rashee Rice, and Mecole Hardman Jr. during pregame warmups in Los Angeles, where Kansas City will face the Chargers on Sunday afternoon:
Feels like this could be the perfect week for Kelce to break out of his slump and have a big game against a division rival.