Chiefs WRs Wore Perfect Shirts to Show Support for Travis Kelce Before Facing Chargers

Travis Kelce and the Chiefs take on the Chargers in Los Angeles on Sunday.
The Kansas City Chiefs have jumped out to a 3-0 start to the season as they look to become the first NFL team to win three straight Super Bowls.

The perfect beginning to the year has come despite Travis Kelce not producing the way NFL fans have grown accustomed to during his impressive career. The tight end has only eight catches on the season for 69 yards and hasn't found the end zone yet.

Critics of Kelce have been loud, especially after he had just 30 yards receiving in the Chiefs' Week 3 win over the Falcons. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid delivered messages of support for Kelce after that game and on Sunday a few of his teammates found a cool way to show their support.

Check out these shirts worn by wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster, Rashee Rice, and Mecole Hardman Jr. during pregame warmups in Los Angeles, where Kansas City will face the Chargers on Sunday afternoon:

Feels like this could be the perfect week for Kelce to break out of his slump and have a big game against a division rival.

Andy Nesbitt is the assistant managing editor of audience engagement at Sports Illustrated. He works closely with the Breaking and Trending News team to shape SI’s daily coverage across all sports. A 20-year veteran of the sports media business, he has worked for Fox Sports, For the Win, The Boston Globe and NBC Sports, having joined SI in February 2023. Nesbitt is a golf fanatic who desperately wants to see the Super Bowl played on a Saturday night.

