Chiefs Have Bounce Back Candidate in Watson For 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs defense should be in good shape going into the new campaign, as they once again cracked the Top 10 among the rest of the National Football League in offensive yards allowed per game. Going into the new season, however, the franchise has a few players of interest.
One of those players is cornerback Jaylen Watson. Watson had an injury riddled season in 2024 for the franchise, but when he was healthy, he was on pace to set new career highs across the board. Only active in six regular season games, the Chiefs should be hopeful that Watson can return to his old ways in year four.
Watson, originally the Chiefs' seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, has turned his career into worth-watching football. As he goes into the final year of his rookie contract, Watson must get back to his old ways if he wants to earn a roster spot for the foreseeable future in Kansas City.
The true caveat of Watson having a bounce-back season is dependent on the franchise having a strong cornerback in Trent McDuffie. McDuffie, also going into the final season of his rookie contract, has proven to be a strong asset for Kansas City, given he has been able to show he can stay healthy.
While neither cornerback has been extended, the rumors continue to spiral. For Watson, the best case scenario for him is to repeat the success he had in his first two seasons in the league. During that stretch, he played in 32 games and collected 82 total tackles, 65 solo tackles, and had 12 passes defended.
Last season before his injury, Watson recorded 32 total tackles, one tackle shy of tying his full 2023 season performance. He also showcased strong coverage, earning a 74.2 grade from PFF.
While Watson could be on the chopping block ahead of the season, the Chiefs should consider what they would be giving up in Watson as a player, especially if he has a strong training camp. Who knows, perhaps he lifts the franchise's defense back to a Top 10 status for the third season in a row.
