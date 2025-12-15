Chiefs’ Early Exit Fueled by a Brutal Fantasy Letdown

Well, it's official. The Kansas City Chiefs will not be making the 2025 NFL playoffs. Many thought they were eliminated last week after their brutal loss to the Houston Texans, but KC technically still had a chance, one that would become significantly more realistic if they managed to tie up the season series against the Los Angeles Chargers.



With their margin for error completely erased, some expected the Chiefs to finally start playing their best ball. That didn't happen. Instead, they dropped their third straight game with a 16-13 loss to LA. Again, it was the offense that let them down. Now, Kansas City has some serious soul-searching to do, as do fantasy managers employing their players in the playoffs.



Chiefs fall flat yet again



Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Troy Dye (43) sacks Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

1. Patrick Mahomes



Patrick Mahomes stumbled backward into a variety of firsts in his NFL career in this one. With the loss, he'll miss the playoffs for the first time since entering the league. He was also swept for the first time by a divisional opponent with his second defeat at the hands of Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers this season. This game also marked the first time he's lost three games in a row in the same campaign.



Unlike the rest of the Kansas City Chiefs' defeats this year, this loss does fall squarely on Mahomes' shoulders. He finished with just 189 yards on 16-of-28 passing, including a fourth-quarter interception that effectively ended the game. He was able to rush for 15 yards and a touchdown to help his fantasy box score, though. Most importantly, he suffered a knee injury in this one, which will likely end his season with the Chiefs now out of the playoff race.



Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after catching a pas against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

2. Travis Kelce



Travis Kelce had a bit of a bounce-back game in this one, after he had two late drops against the Houston Texans in Week 14 that virtually ended the Chiefs' playoff hopes. He finished with seven catches for 70 yards, putting up a decent 14 full-PPR points. He might be able to ride this momentum towards a strong finish to the fantasy season, if he's not shut down for the remainder of KC's campaign in real life, of course.



Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt (29) rushes against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

3. Isiah Pacheco & Kareem Hunt



Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt showed once again why the Chiefs' rushing attack was no threat to anybody. Against the Chargers' stout run defense, they combined for a paltry 33 yards on 17 carries. Neither really got involved in the passing game, either, with Hunt pulling in the lone catch for the RB room for eight yards.



Even if Mahomes is out for the remainder of the season, which would point to the Chiefs pounding the rock more, Pacheco and Hunt simply can't be trusted in the fantasy playoffs.



