Chiefs Looking For More of the Same From Trent McDuffie
Year three for Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie went according to plan from an individual standpoint last season. Not only did the former first round pick set the bar, but he impressed among the rest of the cornerbacks in the National Football League.
McDuffie broke into the NFL with the Chiefs after they selected him 21st overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Since debuting, he has been a mainstay in the Chiefs defense, collecting over 180 total tackles in his three seasons in Kansas City.
However, McDuffie took his game to a whole new level just this past season. Sure, his second season saw better statistics in terms of total tackles, forced fumbles and sacks, but he took his game above what was expected in terms of how good he was against the pass rush.
According to PFF.com, McDuffie was the third best cornerback in the NFL among qualified players, earning a grade of 83.1, which correlates to "high quality" in terms of PFF's grading scale. While his overall grade shined, McDuffie's pass rush defense was out of this world last season.
Sticking with PFF.com, McDuffie ranked seventh out of 222 cornerbacks in the NFL when it came to the pass rush defense he displayed. Earning a outstanding 90.5 grade, displaying elite defense in that category. Not to mention he was also successful in both his run defense and coverage.
Playing in and starting 16 games last season, the Chiefs left cornerback dropped 59 total tackles, collected a career high two interceptions as well as blew his passes defended total out of the water, earning himself 13 passes defended and six stuffs.
Even in the playoffs McDuffie had his hand in big plays for the defense, collecting 13 total tackles in three games played. Going into the new season, with several familiar faces and few faces on defense, McDuffie should have no problem getting himself back to the level he played at last season.
The Chiefs defense was among the Top 10 in total yards allowed per game last season, and if the franchise can replicate similar success as a whole on top of continued or growing success from McDuffie, the franchise could see themselves cracking the Top 10 once again.
