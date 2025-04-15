2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the Top 10 Tight End Prospects
It's getting closer: the 2025 NFL Draft is just over one week away and the excitement is building in anticipation for April 24. This year's draft does not contain a multitude of superstars, but it is a class filled with potential starters that could contribute to their new teams right away.
The tight end prospects are a good one, possessing tons of talented players that could fill needed roles on respective rosters. If your NFL team, like the Kansas City Chiefs, is looking for a playmaker or successor, this is the draft to get one. With that in mind, let's look at the Top 10 tight ends in the 2025 selection process.
No. 1: Tyler Warren, Penn State Nittany Lions
Grade valuation: 1st round
The No. 1 tight end spot is more of a prefrential ordeal than anything else. Warren comes in at the top spot for a few key reasons: alignment versatility, ball skills, athleticism, and a growing route running and blocking skill set. The former All-American enters the draft as one of the best pure offensive weapons and overall prospects in the draft and can provide an immediate upgrade to the position for an NFL roster.
No. 2: Colston Loveland, Michigan Wolverines
Grade valuation: 1st round
Once again, the top two players at this position come down to preference and Warren may be your cup of tea, but Loveland is a fantastic prospect himself. This is an elite pass-catching end who offers terrific ball skills, fluidity, route running ability, and the explosiveness to create after the catch. The only difference between Warren and Loveland is that the latter must continue to grow as a blocker, as his skill set here needs more refinement than the former.
No. 3: Mason Taylor, LSU Tigers
Grade valuation: 2nd round
The son of Miami Dolphins Hall of Fame pass rusher Jason Taylor is looking to make a name for himself at the next level. His pass-catching skill set is very good, leveled with adequate ball skills and versatility as a potential big slot, in-line blocker, or H-back on occasion. Teams looking to add another playmaker to their offense could look in Day 2 for Taylor.
No. 4: Elijah Arroyo, Miami Hurricanes
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Arroyo is a seam weapon that is much more than that. He provides ample route running ability and a pass-catching skill set despite having a massive frame, plus the athleticism to win foot races in the open field. However, Arroyo must continue to add more play strength and physicality as a blocker.
No. 5: Gunner Helm, Texas Longhorns
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Helm was a consistent and reliable target in the Longhorns' passing game last season, helping them to the College Football Playoff semi-final. He offers the pass-catching ability and instincts to be just as such at the next level, and with the patience, he could be a weapon in an NFL offense. However, he must learn and grow to adjust to the physicality and power at the next level.
No. 6: Harold Fannin Jr., Bowling Green Falcons
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Fannin is a unique prospect with elite linear athleticism, elite production as a pass-catcher, and a quality skill set that makes him a potential impact playmaker at the next level. The only issue is that he shouldn't be lining up in the trenches any time soon due to his lack of adequate mass and play strength to handle in-line duties. Line him up as the F-move tight end as a big slot and your offense will thrive.
No. 7: Terrance Ferguson, Oregon Ducks
Grade valuation: 3rd round
It's hard to say where Ferguson will be drafted next weekend, but the middle rounds (three through five) seem like a sweet spot for his ceiling and floor. This is an alignment-versatile player with a diverse pass-catching toolkit and the skills to be an adequate blocker at the next level. With the right amount of patience, Ferguson could be a starting in-line TE on his new team.
No. 8: Oronde Gadsden II, Syracuse Orange
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Gadsden is still fairly new to playing tight end because of his wiry frame and lack of average play strength at the point of attack. What he does offer is, once again, another ample receiving skill set that could provide a team with a potential productive playmaker as an F-move end who would likely line up as the wing in 12 personnel formations and groupings.
No. 9: Benjamin Yurosek, Georgia Bulldogs
Grade valuation: 4th round
It wasn't long ago when Yurosek was considered an intriging tight end prospect for the NFL Draft. A couple of years later, he is likely going to be a potential Day 3 "diamond in the rough" selection where the right team could hone on hidden skill set of ample pass-catching ability, versatility, and room for physical growth. The production isn't there lately, but Yurosek could be a fun project for a creative offensive play-caller.
No. 10: Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Grade valuation: 4th round
Evans is the type of football player that will do the right things because of his football acumen, competitive nature, and discipline as a player. He doesn't have an elite trait and that's ok, featuring a steady skill set combination of blocking ability, ball skills, size, drive, and versatility. Evans projects as a developmental Y tight end who can be a future starter toward the end of his rookie deal.
Honorable Mentions: Jake Briningstool, Clemson Tigers; Molokai Matavao, UCLA Bruins
