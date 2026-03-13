Breaking Down AFC West's Free Agency Moves and What It Means For Chiefs

Free agency is still in full swing, but the majority of the dominoes have fallen. The Kansas City Chiefs relinquished their decade-long hold on the AFC West last season, and it resulted in them missing the playoffs.

The Chiefs made all the right moves leading up to free agency, including restructuring Patrick Mahomes ' contract to free up cap space. They did this to buy into next season and give them a chance to get back to their usual dominance. How did they fare against their divisional rivals in free agency?

AFC West Free Agency Overview

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The first team up is the Chiefs, and the biggest move they made was to get last year's Super Bowl MVP, Kenneth Walker III. The Chiefs' lack of a successful rushing attack was one of the reasons why their offense was so inconsistent, and Walker III gives them a true bruiser at the position.

There are durability concerns, but they get the best free agent available at one of their most dire positions of need. On top of that, Travis Kelce will be making his glorious return to the team next season. I also like their decision to bring back Tyquan Thornton, and getting Alohi Gilman is a nice pickup. Overall, this was a good free agency for the Chiefs.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The biggest winner in free agency from the AFC West is undoubtedly the Las Vegas Raiders . They have the first overall pick and had the most money to spend in free agency, and they made sure to use it on bolstering their roster for Fernando Mendoza's arrival.

Maxx Crosby will presumably be back on the team, with them adding a pair of solid linebackers and corners to boot. Klint Kubiak is laying the foundation for a big turnaround in Las Vegas, and the Chiefs will regretfully have to deal with them in the near future.

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix after faking the hand off runs with the ball during first half action at Empower FIeld at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Jan. 17, 2026. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning AFC West champions haven't done much in free agency. The Denver Broncos have prioritized continuity, as all they've done is re-sign players like Alex Singleton, J.K. Dobbins, and Justin Strnad. They've had the worst free agency period from any team in the AFC West, simply because they can't expect to have one-score games swing their way as they did in 2025.

Finally, the Los Angeles Chargers are cementing their identity as a team that wants to run the ball. Fixing their offensive line was the biggest priority, and they did so on top of upgrading their run game as well. They're comfortably behind the Raiders as one of the biggest winners in this division.