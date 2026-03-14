Ranking Chiefs Positional Needs After First Free Agency Wave

The first wave of free agency has come and gone for the Kansas City Chiefs. After a blockbuster trade that sent cornerback Trent McDuffie to the Los Angeles Rams, general manager Brett Veach is working to retool the roster ahead of the NFL Draft with a new installment of youth.

How free agency has played out has changed the Chiefs' outlook on their potential approach to the NFL Draft and which positions to target for the remainder of the offseason. That's why it is a great time to rank the roster's positional needs from 1 to 5. Let's take a look at which one is the biggest for Kansas City.

No. 1: Wide Receiver

Dec 21, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy (1) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

I still hold Xavier Worthy in high regard, but it is clear the team needs a true playmaker at all three levels and a reliable pass-catcher inside and out who is readily available. It is hard to count on Rashee Rice these days, and Tyquan Thornton shouldn't be seen as a top pass-catcher on the roster. Jalen Royals has potential, but it is hard to gauge his prospects this upcoming season.

No. 2: Edge Rusher

Dec 7, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) celebrates after a tackle during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images | Amy Kontras-Imagn Images

Karlaftis is currently the No. 1 pass rusher on the roster and should still be a key piece of this defense, but the rest of the room needs serious juice and has been for years. Ashton Gillotte and Felix Anudike-Uzomah haven't proven their worth enough to earn significant playing time in 2026, which means the draft will be the team's likely destination for a pass rusher who is dynamic, explosive, and can win in one-on-one battles.

No. 3: Right Tackle

NFL Kansas City Chiefs offensive line Jaylon Moore | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs cut Jawaan Taylor to save $20 million this offseason, but there is a bit of an unproven group slated to be at right tackle. Jaylon Moore, Wanya Morris, and Esa Pole will all get their opportunities this offseason, but it feels uneasy to see the right side of the offensive line with serious question marks. Having a proven right tackle or someone who could establish themselves as the long-term answer on the roster or through the draft would be immensely helpful.

No. 4: Cornerback

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Nohl Williams (20) defends during the first half against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Chiefs' top-two cornerbacks from last season, McDuffie and Jaylen Watson, now reside in Southern California, leaving Kristian Fulton, Nohl Williams, and Melvin Smith Jr. as the only outside defenders on the roster. Veach just landed former Miami Dolphins standout Kader Kohou to be their new nickel defender, and while No. 9 overall in the NFL Draft could be a reach for a top cornerback in the draft, the class overall presents options to add to the perimeter.

No. 5: Defensive Tackle

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones (95) gestures to teh crowd during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The depth has improved at defensive tackle with Khyiris Tonga joining the fold to add to cornerstone Chris Jones, second-year player Omar Norman-Lott, and Zaach Pickens. However, this room could still use more competition and talent for long-term stability. If a defensive tackle prospect becomes available early in the draft, the Chiefs should be inclined to consider it.