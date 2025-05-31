2023 Chiefs Draft Picks That Must Step Up in 2025
The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the best "draft and develop" teams in the NFL for the last few years, helping them grow into a young roster that is competing for Lombardi trophies year in and year out. The 2022 class has been their core group, with several key players and cornerstone talents becoming top guys at their respective positions.
A key group from the last few years that has yet to expand its potential is the 2023 draft class. There are a few players on this roster who have a lot to be desired to this point or need to have a big season to bolster confidence in a long-term extension.
With that in mind, let's look at three players that must step up in 2025 heading into their third season.
Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE rusher
A former first-round pick from Kansas State, 2025 presents an opportune season for Anudike-Uzomah. The Chiefs did select Ashton Gillotte in the third round this year, but "F.A.U." seems slated to play a bigger role on Steve Spagnuolo's defense this season.
Anudike-Uzomah was an effective rotational pass rusher last season with 2.5 sacks and 16 quarterback pressures. Three career sacks in two seasons is not ideal for a former top draft pick and the expectation this season should be to at least triple that production this year.
Wanya Morris, Offensive Tackle
Morris saw plenty of playing time in 2024 as he made several starts at left tackle in what turned out to be a turnstile position to Super Bowl LIX. However, Morris was benched later in the season due to inconsistencies in pass protection, including in a close victory in Carolina that saw him give up a couple of pressures against a league-worst pass rush.
There is a toolkit and ceiling for Morris, but there is a reason why Josh Simmons was a first-round pick this spring. Morris is on a thin line and needs a productive season as a depth piece, someone reliable in a spot start, to earn himself another season in Kansas City.
Chamarri Conner, Defensive Back
This might be an odd choice considering Conner's impact in Spagnuolo's defense in the last two seasons. Yet, 2025 represents a key season for the versatile defensive back in which he could unlock his potential as the ultimate chess piece on the Chiefs' defense.
Conner saw snaps everywhere: cornerback, safety, nickel, linebacker, and even edge rusher. He tallied two interceptions and was a force against the run. There is a chance he can step up again this season as a force to be reckoned with in Kansas City, which wouldn't be bad for a former fourth-round draft choice.
