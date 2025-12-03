Why Creed Humphrey Has Never Been More Important for Chiefs, Mahomes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The popular site Pro Football Focus has graded 37 NFL centers this season in three categories: Pass blocking, run blocking and overall.

Creed Humphrey leads the league in each of those three departments.

Watch Humphrey speak below

“Yeah, All-Pro,” Andy Reid said Wednesday about one of his team’s most important players. “Helpful. He's a great player there and a great person. Stable. You're gonna get the same thing every day, and he's gonna prep the same way every day.

“And he's dirty-tough and strong. Smart.”

Oct 12, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) takes the field prior to a game against the Detroit Lions at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

There’s another adjective that describes Humprey during a monumental juncture in the Chiefs’ season: Available.

The three-time Pro Bowler is the only Chiefs offensive lineman to start every game since the beginning of 2024. And now that Kansas City could be facing the NFL’s No. 1 defense without three Week 1 offensive-line starters on Sunday Night Football (7:20 p.m. CT, NBC/KSHB-TV, Channel 41, 96.5 The Fan), counting on an All-Pro literally in the middle of their offense is more valuable than ever for the Chiefs.

Sep 5, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs starting quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) takes the snap from center Creed Humphrey (52) during the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Mahomes doesn't need to change his center

“He's a leader, man,” Patrick Mahomes said Wednesday. “He knows what it takes in order to go out there and have success, and he pushes other guys to match that level. A great, great person, but a great football player and a great leader on this team. And I'm glad that's the guy that's going to lead on that offensive line.”

Mahomes is especially glad to have Humphrey this week. Humphrey and left guard Kingsley Suamataia could be the only Week 1 starters on the Chiefs’ offensive line when they line up against the Texans (7-5) on Sunday.

Nov 16, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs center Creed Humphrey (52) and offensive tackle Josh Simmons (71) celebrate a touchdown carry by running back Kareem Hunt (29) (center) in the third quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Left tackle Josh Simmons is on injured reserve after wrist surgery this week, while right tackle Jawaan Taylor (triceps) missed the second half of last week’s loss and didn’t practice Wednesday. And right guard Trey Smith (ankle) missed the game in Dallas and joined Taylor on the sideline Wednesday.

Consistency in the middle

Humphrey said Wednesday his focus remains the same, no matter who’s in the huddle.

“Yeah, for us, whoever's going to be in the game, they're going to be ready to roll,” Humphrey said. “So, for me, it's just making sure the communication is good. Everybody's on the same page and everybody's ready to play.”

Aug 9, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Jaylon Moore (77) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

That definition of everybody this week could include new starters at both left and right tackle. Reid said Wednesday that, while Taylor and Smith are making progress, Wanya Morris and Jaylon Moore are preparing to play. Neither Taylor nor Smith practiced on Wednesday.

Reid said Morris would likely replace Simmons on the left side and Moore would take over for Taylor on the right. Mike Caliendo again would start in Smith’s place at guard.

In last week’s 31-28 loss at Dallas, Moore replaced Taylor at right tackle over the final two quarters, and when Simmons left, Morris replaced him at left tackle over the game’s final 18 minutes. And if the Chiefs may want to review how Buffalo beat Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Bills also played without both starters at tackle.

