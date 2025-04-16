2025 NFL Draft: Ranking the 10 Best Offensive Tackle Prospects
The Kansas City Chiefs come into the NFL Draft having already made a move a offensive tackle in free agency with the signing of Jaylon Moore as their potential starting left tackle. However, with just over a week until the start of the selection process in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the Chiefs could consider adding competition at the position.
This year's offensive tackle class doesn't have any superstars, but it does offer plenty of potential quality starters and ceilings for franchise stalwarts on either side of the offensive line. With that in mind, let's take a look at the 10 best offensive tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft.
No. 1: Josh Simmons, Ohio State Buckeyes
Grade valuation: 1st round
When healthy, Simmons is arguably one of the best offensive prospects in the entire draft. He offers terrific technique in both the run and passing game, showing discipline in pass sets, latches in the run game, and plenty of drive and movement skills that allow him to be blocking scheme-transcendent talent. The biggest issue is whether his long-term health can be maintained after a torn patellar tendon ended his 2024 season against Oregon.
No. 2: Armand Membou, Missouri Tigers
Grade valuation: 1st round
Simmons and Membou are graded closely together, and both offer great skill sets to make an immediate impact at the next level. The former All-SEC right tackle has high-end functional athleticism for his size, with the leg drive, range, and discipline in pass protection to be an effective starter early in his career, along with the ceiling to be a franchise right tackle in the NFL.
No. 3: Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas Longhorns
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
Banks brings a quality skill set with him to the next level. He is one of the most accomplished players in the entire draft and it translates on his game film with exceptional independent hand usage, great functional athleticism to allow him to move freely in space and to the second level on pulls and wide zone concepts, and enough power at the point of attack to make him an effective run blocker in power concepts.
No. 4: Josh Conerly Jr., Oregon Ducks
Grade valuation: Late 1st-Early 2nd round
The former five-star recruit is another great athlete at the position who bolsters some ample length and size. He is explosive out of his stance in pass sets and when attacking vertically in the run game. However, he must continue to refine his hand strikes at the point of attck and learn how to maintain his pass sets and not overcommit, which can lead to counter-attacks on his inside shoulder.
No. 5: Aireontae Ersay, Minnesota Golden Gophers
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Ersay is a massive human with tree trunks for arms and elite upper-half play strength to drive and put opposing defenders on the ground. His movement skills are impressive for his size, and it allows him to be an effective puller while also working into space and climb the second level. He will need to play with more consistency in terms of his balance, false steps out of his stance in pass protection, and better positioning overall.
No. 6: Marcus Mbow, Purdue Boilermakers
Grade valuation: 2nd round
Mbow has been projected as a prospect on the entire offensive line and some even believe he can be the most effective as a center in the NFL. Until he does, he should be a potential starting right tackle at the next level. He's an elite athlete with fantastic fluidity, twitch, punch at the point of attack, technique, and hand usage, but Mbow will need some time to iron out the kinks to go along with his lack of elite length.
No. 7: Ozzy Trapilo, Boston College Eagles
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Trapilo is an intriguing developmental starter at right tackle with an awesome frame and wide base at 6-foot-8, 316 pounds and 33-inch arms. He will overwhelm defensive lineman and second level defenders with his size and wingspan while playing light on his feet in pass protection. Trapilo has a tendency to play with high pad level and inconsistency in his depth in sets, leading to some refinement before he starts at the next level.
No. 8: Cameron Williams, Texas Longhorns
Grade valuation: 3rd round
Williams was once lauded during the season as a potential high draft choice due to his elite frame, movement skills, and physical traits at offensive tackle. However, he is a raw prospect that will need patience and development before he steps onto the field as a starting right tackle. The right offensive line coach could get the best out of him, leading to Williams' new team having a diamond in the rough.
No. 9: Chase Lundt, UConn Huskies
Grade valuation: 3rd round
While Lundt is an older prospect, he is a fun watch on film for a developmental future starter. He plays with a quality range that allows him to seamlessly climb the second level and hit his landmarks while using his adequate movement abilities to mirror and match opposing rushers in pass sets. Give Lundt time to get stronger in an NFL conditioning program, and he could be a starter during his rookie contract.
No. 10: Charles Grant, William & Mary Tribe
Grade valuation: Late 3rd round
Another raw tackle prospect rounds out the list here, as Grant possesses the attributes to be a fun developmental piece on the offensive line. His 34.75-inch arms and nearly 85-inch wingspan offer plenty of reach in the run game and pass protection. He could use some more mass in his frame, but Grant offers the quickness, positioning, flashes of accurate hand strikes, and explosiveness out of his stance to be an effective zone-blocking left tackle.
Honorable Mentions: Logan Brown, Kansas Jayhawks; Anthony Belton, N.C. State Wolfpack; Emory Jones, LSU Tigers
