Inside the Chiefs' QB Room After Justin Fields Trade

The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of having one of the best quarterbacks in the world as their signal caller. Their offense wouldn't be as dynamic or feared without Patrick Mahomes playmaking ability, and he's the heart and soul beating behind their dynasty.

That's not to discredit the pieces around him, as he's consistently had excellent defenses and playcalling to help support him. However, both Andy Reid and Travis Kelce were available when Mahomes went down with his injury last season, and they didn't do much of anything. How will the Chiefs' quarterback room look next season?

QB Room Overview

Dec 14, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) looks to pass against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Starting off with the three-time Super Bowl champion himself, Mahomes has the highest job security of any quarterback in the NFL. This is the first time in his career that he's bouncing back from a serious injury on top of missing the playoffs, so 2026 will be a trying time for him.

Bringing back Kelce and signing Kenneth Walker III are good ways to support Mahomes, so I salute the Chiefs' front office for that. I just can't shake the feeling that they haven't done enough. It still feels like it's going to take Mahomes putting on a cape for them to go far in the playoffs, and that's exactly how he got injured last season.

Dec 21, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New York Jets quarterback Justin Fields (7) during warm ups before the game against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Against my better judgment, I am a fan of Justin Fields. So, when I saw him get traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a sixth-round pick, I began to get excited. He's being brought in to be their backup quarterback, but if something were to happen to Mahomes, he's presented with a golden opportunity to revive his career.

Fields is much more mobile than Mahomes, especially now after the ACL tear. Being in Reid's scheme, with the help of Walker III, I think he can become a real threat with his legs. All of his limitations are still there as a passer and processing the field quickly, but I love this move for the Chiefs. Buying low on a former top pick gives them a lot of upside.

Dec 25, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid during the second quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Unfortunately, the Fields' trade spells out doom for any chance Chris Oladokun had of being their backup next season. Both of them are in the last years of their deals, and while Oladokun is more likely to be okay with a backup role, they'd take Fields if he were content with continuing to sit back.