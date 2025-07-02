Two AFC Teams the Chiefs Have to Be Weary Of
The Kansas City Chiefs, whether some care to believe it or not, are still the team to beat in the AFC. The Chiefs' recent success has elevated their net worth, fan base, and overall stardom, as they look to be champions of the AFC for the fourth straight season in a row and punch their ticket to the Super Bowl.
While the AFC West division looks to be more competitive on paper this season, the Chiefs have seen their fair share of divisional matchups to know what to expect. The Chiefs should be viewed as the team to beat, but two franchises could pull the rug from under the feet of Kansas City in 2025.
The first being the Buffalo Bills. The Bills and Chiefs are always a must-watch, as the two franchises and the two quarterbacks know how each other likes to handle their business. The Bills have gotten the upper hand over the Chiefs during the regular season, but the playoffs are a different story.
The Chiefs knocked out the Bills in the AFC Championship last season, ending their pursuit of winning their first Super Bowl championship in franchise history. Possessing the reigning MVP in Josh Allen, the Bills have been favored to be front-runners for the AFC this season.
So long as Kansas City does what Kansas City does this season, the Bills could very easily fall to the Chiefs dynasty again.
The other franchise that could give the Chiefs trouble when looking to win the conference is the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have been perennial contenders each season that multi-time MVP winner Lamar Jackson has led the franchise. However, they've ended up falling short each year.
The Ravens are already favored in their game against Kansas City this season, but similar to what Buffalo suffered last season, when the Chiefs are in the playoffs, they are a juggernaut not to be messed with.
Yes, the Bills and Ravens are well-rounded franchises that have the pieces to win a Super Bowl championship. However, until they knock the Chiefs out of the way, whether that be in the regular season or the playoffs, Kansas City should still be viewed highly.
